Want to live in the US? It's nearly impossible if you are from these 10 countries

The United States has one of the harshest immigration laws in the world. Things have become more stringent after the Trump administration has conducted crackdowns on hundreds of undocumented immigrants living in the US. Which are the hardest countries for US immigration?

Only last month, ICE agents deported hundreds of illegal immigrants to El Salvador, with regular federal task force operations ongoing. Currently, immigration to the US remains one of the biggest challenges for nationals of some countries.

Survey conducted on most challenging countries for immigration to US

10 countries have been identified in a recently released study carried out by Brooks Law Firm. The study takes into account the immigration difficulties faced by countries while immigrating to the United States. Key metrics of the study include B visa refusal rate, passport power, Green Cards issuance and immigration-based online searches. On the basis of the scores, the study has ranked some countries from where it is nearly impossible to immigrate to the United States.

The higher the score on the chart created by the Brooks Law Firm, the higher the immigration difficulty faced by the citizens of the respective nations.

African nations top the list

For starters, Rwanda has been named as the country from where immigration to the United States is the hardest. Rwanda-based nationals face the highest visa refusal rates and limited Green Card allocations, according to the report. Algeria came in second in this list.

There are eight other African nations that comprise of the top 10 list for immigration difficulty. Gambia, Benin, Uganda, and Kenya are some of the African countries that have made it to this list. Interestingly, Kenyans have the highest interest in immigration to the United States, based on the online searches for relevant queries conducted by Kenyan nationals.

Uzbekistan comes in sixth

While African nations kept the streak of being the top countries, Uzbekistan emerged as the sixth country in this ranking. Uzbekistani citizens face a nearly 65% visa refusal rate, as per the report.

Here is the complete list:

Rwanda

Algeria

Guinea

Burundi

Senegal

Uzbekistan

Gambia

Benin

Uganda

Kenya



