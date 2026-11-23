The White House has formed a multi-agency task force to prevent further air traffic control outages ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, following a nationwide flight ground stop that disrupted air travel across the US.

White House forms special team to prevent air traffic outages during Thanksgiving. (AP Photo) more less

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The “Transportation Technology Transformation Tiger Team” includes officials from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Departments of Transportation and Defense, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. The group has met daily over the past week to ensure continuity of aviation services, a White House official told The Daily Wire on November 22.

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The task force was set up after a malfunction triggered a nationwide ground stop lasting five hours. It was only the second such order since the September 11, 2001, attacks, the report said. The disruption came amid a series of outages and technical malfunctions that raised concerns about the reliability of the country's air traffic control system.

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{{^usCountry}} The Trump administration faced criticism over its communication following the incident. Officials have maintained that the ground stop was not caused by a cyberattack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Trump administration faced criticism over its communication following the incident. Officials have maintained that the ground stop was not caused by a cyberattack. {{/usCountry}}

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White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster said President Donald Trump and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had brought together officials to prevent a repeat of the disruption.

“President Trump and [Transportation] Secretary [Sean] Duffy have brought together the best and the brightest across the government to ensure what happened last Friday can never happen again,” Schuster told The Daily Wire.

FAA looks at network changes to improve reliability

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The task force is examining near-term network configuration options and ways to improve the stability of existing air traffic control systems, the White House official said.

The FAA is looking at removing “fragile components” from its systems to make them more reliable, while continuing broader modernisation efforts. The agency is also working to strengthen the capabilities of its National Operations Control Center (NOCC) and watch centres.

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These facilities monitor the national airspace system and help identify technical problems. The proposed improvements are intended to strengthen systemwide monitoring, warnings and notifications, allowing officials to detect and address anomalies before they spread or disrupt operations.

White House says task force has made progress

Schuster said the team had held five meetings and was working to modernise the country's decades-old air traffic control infrastructure.

“This team has hit the ground running in modernizing and improving the reliability of the nation’s decades-old air traffic control system,” she said.

The task force's work comes as the US prepares for the Thanksgiving travel rush, one of the busiest periods for air travel. Officials have said the effort is aimed at strengthening aviation services and preventing another widespread disruption during the holiday period.