White House National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross is leaving his post, Axios reported on Thursday, November 19. His departure comes amid a series of technology outages affecting US government systems, airlines, banks and major companies.

White House national cyber director Sean Cairncross is leaving his post amid major US service outages and cyberattack concerns. (Photo by Godofredo A. V. SQUEZ / AFP) (AFP)

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Cairncross recently rejected claims that the disruptions were linked to a coordinated cyberattack, describing them as service problems caused by upgrades to older systems.

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Deep Dive Were the recent US technology outages caused by a coordinated cyberattack? Officials said investigators found no evidence that the outages were linked or caused by a cyberattack. They described them as separate service disruptions associated with maintenance and technical changes. Which US services and systems were affected by the recent outages? Disruptions affected Microsoft services, air traffic control, banks, government systems and the NSA’s internal network. The outages also contributed to flight disruptions. What caused the outage at the National Security Agency? Officials said the NSA disruption was linked to software updates and routine maintenance, not a cyberattack. Its classified communications network was affected, while officials said mission-critical capabilities remained operational and backup channels were available.

Cairncross was confirmed by the Senate in 2025 and has led the Office of the National Cyber Director since then. The office plays a key role in coordinating the federal government's cybersecurity policies and efforts to protect important systems from digital threats.

One of his major contributions was the release of the White House's national cyber strategy in March 2026. The plan set out the administration's approach to improving the country's cyber defences and expanding its ability to carry out offensive cyber operations.

Also Read: US bank outages hit Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo, disrupting online services and payments

Multiple US systems affected by outages

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{{^usCountry}} Cairncross's departure comes after a difficult week for several major US services. The disruptions affected Microsoft services, air traffic control systems, banks and the National Security Agency's internal network. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cairncross's departure comes after a difficult week for several major US services. The disruptions affected Microsoft services, air traffic control systems, banks and the National Security Agency's internal network. {{/usCountry}}

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The outages also raised questions about whether the incidents were connected or caused by a cyberattack.

However, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told lawmakers that investigators had found no evidence linking the disruptions.

He expressed 98% confidence that the outages were not caused by malicious activity from foreign actors, while acknowledging that he had rarely seen so many disruptions occur within such a short period.

Why Cairncross is leaving before his term ends?

According to the Daily Mail, Cairncross's departure is considered amicable. Citing Axios, the report stated that he did not want to continue in the role for another two years.

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He reportedly decided to leave now so the White House would have time to get a successor confirmed by the Senate before Democrats take control of Congress in January.

Cairncross's departure also follows the exit of his senior adviser and head of policy, Thomas Lind, who left the office in June before joining OpenAI in October. The Daily Mail also reported that Cairncross held technical meetings with Anthropic executives over the summer.