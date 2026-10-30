Maddie Aasbo and Tyler Delane Sturdevant are two of the three victims killed in midair helicopter crash in Oregon

Maddie Aasbo and Tyler Delane Sturdevant have been identified as the two victims of the helicopter crash in Oregon on October 29. Two choppers collided midair near an Oregon airport, killing three.

Maddie Aasbo and Tyler Delane Sturdevant were identified as two of the three victims killed in the Oregon mid-air helicopter collision. (Facebook/Jerry Trimble Helicopters, LinkedIn/Tyler Sturdevant)

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The identity of the third victim has not been revealed yet, pending notification to the next of kin. The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying, “The occupants of the Robinson R22 were identified as flight instructor Maddie Aasbo, 22, of Texas, and a student pilot from the United Kingdom, whose identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. The sole occupant of the Airbus AS350B3 was identified as Tyler Delane Sturdevant, 38, of Newberg.”

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Here's all you need to know about Maddie Aasbo and Tyler Delane Sturdevant.

Who was Maddie Aasbo?

Maddie Asabo was 22 years old and from Texas. She was a flight instructor and worked with Jerry Trimble Helicopters. One of the choppers involved in the accident belonged to them.

The company released a statement after the crash, saying, “Jerry Trimble Helicopters is deeply saddened to confirm that one of our aircraft was involved in an aviation incident this afternoon, October 29, 2026, near the McMinnville Municipal Airport.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Our hearts and thoughts are with the individuals involved, their families, and everyone affected by this event. We are immensely grateful for the rapid response and dedication of local emergency services and first responders. Jerry Trimble Helicopters is fully cooperating with local emergency management, law enforcement, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to secure the site and determine the cause of the incident,” the statement added. They also said “We ask for the public's patience and respect for the privacy of those involved as we work alongside investigating authorities to gather verified information. Further official updates will be provided as verified facts are cleared for release.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our hearts and thoughts are with the individuals involved, their families, and everyone affected by this event. We are immensely grateful for the rapid response and dedication of local emergency services and first responders. Jerry Trimble Helicopters is fully cooperating with local emergency management, law enforcement, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to secure the site and determine the cause of the incident,” the statement added. They also said “We ask for the public's patience and respect for the privacy of those involved as we work alongside investigating authorities to gather verified information. Further official updates will be provided as verified facts are cleared for release.” {{/usCountry}}

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Last year, Jerry Trimble Helicopters posted a photo of Aasbo and wrote “Mars Morse a brand new solo student and Maddie Aasbo our brand new private pilot going into instrument training! Another one done thanks to a great team of CFIs at JTH. These two are on to great things!”.

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Who was Tyler Delane Sturdevant?

Tyler Delane Sturdevant is a “distinguished FAA Designated Pilot Examiner (DPE) and the Director of Operations for Precision Helicopters, based in Newberg, Oregon,” his profile on Checkrides.io notes.

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The online marketplace and directory for Designated Pilot Examiner (DPE) gouge in the aviation community further states Sturdevant had “over two decades of experience in the Pacific Northwest aviation sector” during which time he reportedly developed “comprehensive background in both fixed-wing and rotorcraft operations.”

He reportedly held an Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) certificate and is a multi-rated flight instructor (CFI, CFII, MEI). “As an examiner, Sturdevant is authorized to conduct checkrides for Private, Commercial, Instrument, and ATP certificates. Having logged thousands of hours in varied and challenging environments, he brings a wealth of practical knowledge to the evaluation process. He is widely respected in the pilot community for his fair, safety-focused examination style and his commitment to developing proficient airmen. With a clean safety record, his professional focus remains on risk mitigation and high-level aeronautical decision-making, ensuring that every pilot he certifies meets the highest industry standards,” the profile on him further noted.

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Sturdevant's LinkedIn stated “I have been in the Aviation Industry for 13 years with experience in a range of operations including but not limited to, Helicopter Firefighting, Media Production, Yacht Support, Airplane Charter, Advance Training, and Aircraft Management.” It further added, “I'm currently a Check Airman in the Airbus H125 and Bell 205, and have been a Check Airman for Airplane Single Engine Land, MD 500, Bell 212, Bell 206.”

Oregon helicopter crash: What happened

According to the statement from the sheriff's office, “two helicopters had crashed near the intersection of SE Amity-Dayton Highway (Highway 233) and SE Cruickshank Road, southeast of McMinnville.” They found a 1995 Robinson R22 helicopter and a 2018 Airbus AS350B3 helicopter crashed in a field adjacent to Highway 233.

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There were two occupants in the Robinson chopper and one in the Airbus. The third victim, whose name has not been released, was a student pilot from the United Kingdom.