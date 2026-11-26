US President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out at David E. Sanger, a veteran journalist and White House and national security correspondent for The New York Times.

Trump calls NYT reporter David Sanger 'mediocre', lists achievements he claims were ignored. (X/@LanderUniv; Bloomberg) more less

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He accused him of overlooking his administration’s achievements in a recent report on the president’s handling of the economy and his involvement in Nvidia.

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The report, titled “Trump Rejoiced in the Market’s Nvidia Surge. It Didn’t Last Long”, was published on November 25. Sanger wrote about the stock market’s retreat after a surge linked to Nvidia and examined how Trump’s push to reinstate the company’s chief executive had collided with the effects of his other policies.

In a post on Truth Social on November 26, Trump called Sanger a “mediocre reporter” and alleged that he wrote only what his editors instructed him to.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump also accused the reporter of failing to mention what he described as major accomplishments of his presidency, including border security, falling crime, tax cuts, military operations and diplomatic efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump also accused the reporter of failing to mention what he described as major accomplishments of his presidency, including border security, falling crime, tax cuts, military operations and diplomatic efforts. {{/usCountry}}

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He criticised the newspaper as the “Failing New York Times”.

Who is David E. Sanger?

David E. Sanger is a veteran journalist who has worked at The New York Times for more than four decades. He currently serves as the newspaper’s White House and national security correspondent, covering US presidents, foreign policy, intelligence and major national security developments, according to his Council on Foreign Relations profile.

Over his career, Sanger has served as the newspaper’s Tokyo bureau chief, Washington economic correspondent, White House correspondent during the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations, and chief Washington correspondent. He has covered five US presidents and reported extensively on nuclear proliferation, international relations and cyberwarfare.

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Sanger has also been part of three New York Times teams that won Pulitzer Prizes. The most recent was in 2017, when the newspaper received the award for international reporting on Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election.

Trump lists border, crime and economic achievements

Trump said Sanger's report had failed to mention what he described as the successful closure of the US border and the country's best crime statistics in years.

Also Read: Iowa explosives blast: JD Vance says Obama administration left 'no plan' for disposal

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“Lowest murder rate since 1900 - 126 years!” Trump wrote, claiming that his administration had overseen a historic decline in killings.

He also cited what he called the biggest tax and regulatory cuts ever, along with strong stock market performance. Trump claimed that the market had delivered its best performance for an 82-day period before the election.

The president did not provide supporting data in his post for the claims about tax cuts, market performance or the border.

On crime, however, federal data has documented a decline in killings. The FBI's 2025 annual crime report recorded a murder and non-negligent manslaughter rate of 4.1 per 100,000 people, the lowest in its comparable national data going back to 1936.

Trump claims destruction of Iran's military capabilities

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The president also highlighted US military operations, claiming his administration had overseen the destruction of Iran's Navy and Air Force.

Also Read: White House seeks accountability after Iowa lead azide detonation, officials say Army failed to alert top leaders

He described the action as part of what he called the most successful naval blockade in history. Trump also claimed a “ONE DAY WIN” against Venezuela but did not provide details about the operation in his post.

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He further said that his administration had settled eight wars, presenting the diplomatic efforts as another achievement missing from Sanger's report.

Trump did not identify the eight conflicts in the post or provide details of the agreements he was referring to.

President criticises NYT reporter over Iowa issue

Trump also referred to what he called a major success in addressing an Obama-era problem in Iowa.

His reference appeared to concern the US Army's disposal of a deteriorating stockpile of lead azide, an explosive material. The Army had documented concerns about the stockpile dating back to 2004.

The president accused Sanger of being influenced by his editors and said the reporter only published what he was told to write by his bosses.

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Trump concluded his post by claiming that the United States was respected internationally like never before.