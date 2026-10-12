Who is Erie shooting suspect Matthew Stone, and why did he allegedly kill his family? What we know so far

Matthew Stone, 45, is the suspected gunman in a mass shooting in Erie, Pennsylvania, that left nine people dead, including his wife, children and grandchildren and he himself. Police have not yet revealed why the shooting happened.

Who is Matthew Stone and why did he do it?

Erie shooting update (Gofundme)

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Matthew Stone, who is 45, is the suspected gunman in the Erie, Pennsylvania shooting, that happened on Friday, October 9. As per Daily Voice, he was the family’s patriarch. According to family accounts, he was married to Michelle Stone, 44. He was the father of Angelina, 24, Matthew II, 19, and Jonathan, 21.

As per People, the shooting took place at a home in Erie around 5pm local time. Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah said seven of the eight shooting victims were related to the gunman, while the eighth was a family friend.

Deep Dive Why did Matthew Stone allegedly kill his family in Erie? Police have not announced a motive. Investigators are examining the case, and the reason for the killings remains unknown. Who was Angelina Stone, and how close was she to giving birth? Angelina Stone was Matthew Stone’s 24-year-old daughter and the mother of two young children. She was reportedly four days from giving birth to a son she planned to name Kyrie. Why were Lora Roberts and Twila Tanner at the Erie home? Roberts, Michelle Stone’s sister, and family friend Tanner went to the home after becoming worried about relatives inside. Police said video showed them seeking help from neighbors and pounding on the door before they were fatally shot.

Police have not announced a motive for the shooting. Investigators are continuing to examine the case, and the reason behind the killings remains unknown.

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{{^usCountry}} As per reports, the suspected gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per reports, the suspected gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. {{/usCountry}}

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What happened inside the home

Relatives said Matthew Stone shot his wife, their three adult children, his two young grandchildren, and Angelina’s unborn son. As per CBS News, she was just four days from giving birth.

Two women then came to the Perry Street home after becoming worried about relatives inside, family members told Daily Voice. They were Michelle’s sister, Lora Roberts, 37, and family friend Twila Tanner, 51.

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Chief Lorah said in a press conference, “Video evidence reviewed by investigators shows those two women arriving at the residence, hearing distress, seeking assistance from neighbors and pounding on the door. The audio video also appears to capture muffled gunfire from inside the residence before the suspect emerged and fatally shot both women.”

Police said Stone then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was found with a handgun registered to him. According to a press release from the City of Erie, police reached the scene within minutes. The nine deaths (including the gunman) happened before officers arrived, and there were no more gunshots after police got there.

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As per People, Lorah said police found two women dead outside the home. A 5-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl were on the first floor. Four adults were on the second floor and in the stairwell. Lorah also said: “Some scenes some scenes stay with you long after you leave them. This is one of those tragic scenes.”

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Who were the victims?

As per reports, the victims were Angelina Stone, also known online as Dej Shanti, her 5-year-old son Isiah Hodges, and her 22-month-old daughter Amari’anna. Her mother Michelle Stone, her brothers Matthew Stone II and Jonathan Stone, and the two women, Lora Roberts and Twila Tanner, were also killed. Angelina was expecting a son she planned to name Kyrie.

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Family friend Lisa Simmers told CBS News, “Her two babies were on the spectrum. Innocent children, couldn’t have told on that man if they wanted to, and he still killed them.”

She added, “It’s mind-blowing to me to understand what was happening in that house while we were standing outside. The feeling of helplessness and knowing we couldn’t do anything and she was right there.”

Simmers also told Erie News Now: “She was pregnant, about to have her baby in a couple of days. She had a daughter that was almost two, and her son Isiah, who I believe was like four or five, and they were all just beautiful. Beautiful children. And definitely did not deserve what happened to them.”

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A candlelight vigil was held on Saturday night.