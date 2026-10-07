Who is Holly Leeann Flores? Denton County woman allegedly stabs husband and 2 young children; faces attempted capital murder charges

A Denton County woman has been accused of attempted capital murder Tuesday, October 6, after she allegedly stabbed her young children and husband, Northlake police said. Holly Leeann Flores was taken into custody and booked into the Denton County Jail on preliminary charges of attempted capital murder (two counts) and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Who is Holly Leeann Flores?

Who is Holly Leeann Flores? Denton County woman allegedly stabs husband and 2 young children (Denton County Jail)

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Flores is 37-years-old and from Northlake, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle. Authorities found her husband and two children, aged 3 years and 10 months, with stab wounds inside a Northlake home early Tuesday morning.

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The Northlake Police Department said that officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of Daylily Drive at approximately 4:20 a.m. regarding a stabbing in progress.

According to police, a man called 911 and reported that his wife was stabbing him with a knife. Northlake Police Chief Robert Crawford, who listened to the 911 calls, said that the man seemed to be trying to get to the couple's children, who were in another room.

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{{^usCountry}} "He was trying to get to the children, and the children were in another room and she was actively trying to stab him, so he had to retreat outside," Crawford said, according to NBC DFW. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He was trying to get to the children, and the children were in another room and she was actively trying to stab him, so he had to retreat outside," Crawford said, according to NBC DFW. {{/usCountry}}

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Within minutes, authorities arrived and detained an adult woman. Police said that the husband, 34, suffered a stab wound to the head and is expected to recover.

Officers were conducting a protective sweep of the residence when they found the couple’s children with stab wounds to the chest, police said.

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Police said that both children were rushed to a Fort Worth hospital and are expected to survive.

Flores was transported to a Denton hospital for observation and possible injuries, and was later released. She was then taken into custody and transported to the Denton County Jail.

Crawford said that Flores did not say much after being detained.

"More of a stare — didn't really say a whole lot," Crawford said.

Police revealed that officers had been called to the home five times since March for welfare checks. However Crawford did not share details about the previous calls. He said they originated from inside the home rather than from neighbors.

Neighbors said they knew Flores through neighborhood gatherings and said she ran a balloon business. One neighbor, Brittany Flores, said their interactions were mostly about their shared experiences as parents.

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"It was just camaraderie, and we related to what we were going through," she said. "But there was a lot more that was going on underneath the surface than what you talk about at a birthday party."

Northlake police said that an investigation is underway.