Who is Katie Zacharia? Education, career and political background of Trump’s potential new press secretary

President Donald Trump has offered conservative commentator and attorney Katie Zacharia the job of White House press secretary, according to reports published on October 9, 2026. If she accepts, she will take over from Karoline Leavitt, who left the position in August.

Katie Zacharia, a conservative commentator and attorney, has been offered the White House press secretary role by Trump. (Katie Zacharia/Instagram)

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Zacharia has worked in law, government communications and conservative media. She is currently a senior communications adviser at Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Trump's social media platform, Truth Social.

Her brief time at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and regular appearances on television have also made her a familiar face in conservative political circles.

Who is Katie Zacharia?

Katie Zacharia is an American attorney, political commentator and communications professional based in California. Her work has covered legal issues, political campaigns, public affairs and conservative advocacy.

She has appeared on news networks, including Fox News and Newsmax, as a legal and political analyst. Her media work has given her experience explaining political issues and responding to questions about government policies.

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{{^usCountry}} Zacharia has also worked with Fix California, a conservative advocacy organisation founded by Ric Grenell, a longtime Trump ally. The group focuses on political reform and conservative causes in California. Her work with the organisation has connected her to state-level politics as well as the wider Republican movement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zacharia has also worked with Fix California, a conservative advocacy organisation founded by Ric Grenell, a longtime Trump ally. The group focuses on political reform and conservative causes in California. Her work with the organisation has connected her to state-level politics as well as the wider Republican movement. {{/usCountry}}

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What is Katie Zacharia's education?

Zacharia studied at Pepperdine University in California, where she completed her undergraduate degree at Seaver College. She later earned a Juris Doctor (JD), a professional law degree, from Pepperdine's Caruso School of Law.

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Her legal education provided the foundation for her work as an attorney before she moved further into political communications and media commentary. She has also maintained a connection with Pepperdine's law school through its Dean's Council.

Her background in law could be useful in a role that often requires explaining government decisions, defending administration policies and responding to questions about legal matters. However, the press secretary's job also requires handling daily briefings and communicating the president's positions to the public.

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How did Katie Zacharia build her career?

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Zacharia began her career in politics before moving into legal work and media. Her professional background includes international corporate law in Beijing, China, where she worked with the law firm Zhong Lun. She has also been involved in nonprofit work and political advocacy.

In early 2026, she briefly worked at the Department of Homeland Security under then-Secretary Kristi Noem. She served as a spokesperson and held a public affairs position before leaving the department in March, according to published reports and professional profiles.

She later took on a senior communications adviser role at Trump Media & Technology Group. The position placed her within the organisation that operates Truth Social, Trump's social media platform.

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Alongside her communications work, Zacharia has continued appearing on conservative news programmes and working with Fix California. Her career therefore spans government service, legal work, media commentary and political advocacy.

What is Katie Zacharia's political background?

Zacharia has longstanding links to Republican politics. Her early political experience included an internship at the Republican National Committee in 2006, during former President George W. Bush's administration. She also worked in political affairs at the White House early in her career, according to her professional background.

Her later work with Fix California and her appearances on conservative television have kept her involved in Republican policy debates. Her professional connection to Grenell, who has held senior roles in Trump's political circle, has also linked her to the president's wider network.

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If Zacharia accepts the press secretary role, she will become the administration's main public spokesperson, responsible for answering reporters' questions, explaining Trump's policies and representing the White House at briefings. She would succeed Leavitt, who left the job to spend more time with her family after the birth of her second child.

As of October 9, the White House had not publicly confirmed whether Zacharia had accepted the offer. Her appointment therefore remained unconfirmed.