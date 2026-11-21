Nico Sacchetti has been identified as the man shot and killed by law enforcement early Wednesday morning in Hibbing, Minnesota. He was a former all-state high school hockey player and University of Minnesota forward.

Nico Sacchetti reportedly did not have any known criminal past. (LinkedIn/Nico Sacchetti, CPWA) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per officials, Sacchetti had shoved an officer and picked up a long gun during an investigation into a hit-and-run shortly after 3am on Wednesday. A St. Louis County Sheriff's deputy then fired shots, which struck Sacchetti. His identity was confirmed by the Midwest Medical Examiner on Friday, Kare11 reported.

What cops said about Nico Sacchetti

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Cops said that they were responding to a hit-and-run report in Mountain Iron, which involved a pickup truck. There was a separate incident on Highway 169 which was also believed to have involved the same truck. This led them to Hibbing, where they zeroed in on Sacchetti and also found the truck behind a business on the 3000 block of Highway 169.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Purdue University professor found dead with husband and two teenage daughters in Indiana home {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Purdue University professor found dead with husband and two teenage daughters in Indiana home {{/usCountry}}

Read More

They were speaking to Sacchetti when he allegedly shoved one officer aside and picked up a long gun from the back of the truck, the sheriff's office reportedly said. One deputy then shot him, and the former player was taken to a hospital, where he died. The officer and deputy were not injured. The deputy who fatally shot Sacchetti will be put on standard critical incident leave.

What to know about Nico Sacchetti, wife's divorce filing

Sacchetti, 37, was a resident of North Oaks. He scored 218 points in the final three seasons of high school hockey at Virginia-Mountain Iron-Buhl. He was selected by the Dallas Stars in the second round during the 2007 NHL Draft.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sacchetti played four seasons for the Golden Gophers, getting 15 goals and 18 assists. Later, he reportedly played overseas in the Netherlands, Scotland, Russia and Austria. Later, he went to work as a financial advisor and senior portfolio manager at RBC Wealth Management.

Also Read | Isaac Luechtefeld, who killed his wife and three kids in Plant City, Florida, before taking his own life, was a mobile mechanic

Sacchetti was married and had a daughter. However, his wife, Casey, reportedly filed for divorce in September, a report from local publication Twin Cities, noted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His LinkedIn bio reads, “Nico graduated from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance. He played Division I hockey for the Gophers and was a four-time selection for the Academic All-Big Ten. Before joining RBC Wealth Management, he played hockey professionally in Europe for four seasons in Norway, Russia, the U.K. and the Netherlands. A Minnesota native, Nico grew up on the Iron Range in northern Minnesota and currently resides in North Oaks with his wife, Casey, daughters Josie and Emilia, and two dogs. He’s an avid outdoorsman and spends free time hunting, fishing and golfing.”

Sacchetti's shooting incident was reportedly captured on video, but it has not been released yet. Further, Sacchetti was not known to have any criminal history. The sheriff's office has asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate the officer-related shooting.