Who is Nidal Hasan? Trump approves firing squad execution of 2009 Fort Hood shooter who killed 13 people in deadly massacre

President Donald Trump has approved the use of a firing squad to execute Nidal Hasan, convicted in the 2009 massacre at Fort Hood in Texas. On Monday, October 5, the Pentagon announced on social media that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recommended death by firing squad for Hasan, which Trump approved.

Trump approves firing squad execution of 2009 Fort Hood shooter who killed 13 people in deadly massacre (REUTERS/Nathan Howard) (REUTERS)

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Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell wrote on X, “Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has recommended — and President Donald J. Trump has approved — death by U.S. Army firing squad for convicted terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan, the jihadist who opened fire on unarmed American soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009. He killed 13 people and wounded 32 others while shouting “Allahu Akbar” during the attack.”

“The Secretary of the Army will set the time and place of the execution. Judgement day for Hasan has finally come,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Hegseth re-posted Parnell’s post, writing, “Justice.” Who is Nidal Hasan? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hegseth re-posted Parnell’s post, writing, “Justice.” Who is Nidal Hasan? {{/usCountry}}

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Hasan opened fire at the Soldier Readiness Processing Center at the Fort Hood military base on November 5, 2009, killing 12 soldiers and one civilian. He was then shot, severely wounded and arrested. At the time, Hasan was an Army psychiatrist.

Hasan was subsequently convicted of 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 counts of attempted murder. He was sentenced to death in 2013 after being dismissed from the Army.

Hasan, who was sent to a military detention center at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas, is one of four death row inmates in the Army justice system.

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Hasan’s death sentence was upheld despite appeals in 2020 and 2023, per NewsNation. His petition for a writ of certiorari was denied in March.

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Hasan’s parents were naturalized American citizens of Palestinian origin. They had immigrated years earlier from al-Bireh, a city in the West Bank near Jerusalem. He was raised in the Muslim faith with his two younger brothers.

During Hasan’s verdict and sentencing, lead prosecutor Colonel Mike Mulligan said in his final statement, “[Hasan] can never be a martyr because he has nothing to give ... Do not be misled; do not be confused; do not be fooled. He is not giving his life. We are taking his life. This is not his gift to God, it's his debt to society. He will not now and will not ever be a martyr.”