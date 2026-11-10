Thomas Massie: From county judge-executive to congressman leading Pete Hegseth impeachment push

Thomas Massie, the US Representative for Kentucky's 4th Congressional District, is preparing to introduce a measure seeking the impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Thomas Massie is an alumnus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. (REUTERS)

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As Massie draws attention with his latest move against the Trump administration, here's a closer look at his background, political career and journey to the House of Representatives.

Thomas Massie’s childhood and education

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Massie spent his childhood in Vanceburg, an Appalachian town in Kentucky, where he was raised amid the traditions and lifestyle of rural America.

Deep Dive Why is Thomas Massie seeking to impeach Pete Hegseth? Massie accuses Hegseth of eight impeachable acts, including waging the Iran war without congressional authorization and strikes he says violated laws intended to limit civilian casualties. What are the eight articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth? Massie’s resolution includes accusations related to the Iran war, strikes on alleged drug boats, civilian casualties and the alleged unlawful kidnapping of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro. The articles are presented as Massie’s allegations. How has Pete Hegseth responded to Thomas Massie’s impeachment push? Hegseth said he was not worried about the effort and was ready to defend his record at the Pentagon. He described the impeachment articles as politically motivated.

He is an alumnus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he obtained a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering in 1993, and a master's degree in mechanical engineering in 1996.

Massie’s relationship and married life

Massie married his high school sweetheart, Rhonda Howard Massie, in 1993. The couple had four children, all now adults, and three grandchildren. However, Rhonda passed away on June 27, 2024, at the age of 51, following 31 years of marriage to the Republican lawmaker.

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{{^usCountry}} Approximately 16 months after her death, Massie married Carolyn Grace Moffa, a former agricultural policy staffer for Senator Rand Paul. The couple held a civil ceremony in Kentucky, followed by a Christian wedding celebration in Pennsylvania in November 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Approximately 16 months after her death, Massie married Carolyn Grace Moffa, a former agricultural policy staffer for Senator Rand Paul. The couple held a civil ceremony in Kentucky, followed by a Christian wedding celebration in Pennsylvania in November 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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Massie met Moffa during her tenure as an agricultural policy aide to Republican Senator Rand Paul, who also represents Kentucky.

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Massie’s political career

Thomas Massie began his congressional career in November 2012 after previously serving as Lewis County Judge-Executive, a position he first took up in 2010.

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Massie has represented Kentucky's 4th Congressional District since 2012, with his current term set to expire in 2027.

During his time in Congress, Massie has recently served on two key panels: the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the House Judiciary Committee.

The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee oversees a wide range of issues, including roads, bridges, public transportation, railways, aviation, maritime affairs and waterborne transportation.

Meanwhile, the Judiciary Committee handles legislation covering areas such as intellectual property, industrial hemp, civil liberties and firearms, among other issues that were central to Massie's decision to run for Congress.

Massie challenges Trump on key issues

Massie emerged as a vocal opponent of the Iran war from its opening hours, accusing President Trump of violating the Constitution by launching strikes without seeking congressional authorization.

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His criticism has repeatedly drawn attacks from Trump, while Massie has described himself as a test case within the Republican Party.

The Kentucky Republican also spearheaded efforts among congressional Republicans to make public files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The campaign ultimately succeeded despite resistance from the White House.