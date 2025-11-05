Who was Liam Delemo? West Babylon stabbing victim identified as 15-year-old

Liam Delemo, a 15-year-old from West Babylon, Rhode Island, was killed in a stabbing in the city on Monday night. Delemo was identified by his mother, Hope Delemo, on Tuesday. Liam Delemo, 15, was fatally stabbed at a Rhode Island house party.(Hope Wisun-Delemo on Facebook)

Delemo was at the house party of a group of around 100 teenagers at a residence on Carlton Road in Rhode Island, where the stabbing happened. The incident stemmed from a fight at around 10:25 p.m., Suffolk County Police Department said. Delemo was taken to a local hospital, where he passed away.

The details of the incident are unclear at the moment and no suspect has been arrested. The homeowner, 70-year-old Bonnie Miranda, was charged with violating the host law and endangering a child's welfare. Miranda was identified as the grandmother of one of the teens who was at the party. Most of the students were from the West Babylon School District.

Liam Delemo was to turn 16 this year. Her mother, Hope Wisun-Delemo, grieved the loss of her child in a Facebook post along with his picture. "I will love you forever my baby 💔" she wrote.

Also read: Fact check: Did Erika Kirk reject Taylor Swift’s $60mn offer to join Super Bowl’s rival All-American Halftime Show?

West Babylon Stabbing Investigation: What We Know So Far

Liam Delemo was identified by his mother, who, according to er Facebook profile, is a teacher at the Brentwood Union Free School District. Like most of the teens at the party, Liam Delemo was also a student at the West Babylon school District.

Suffolk County Police Department are investigating the incident and has asked anyone with information on Saturday night's incident to get in touch with the homicide squad at 631-852-6392, local media reported.