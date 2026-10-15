Who was Thomas Donnelly? University of Cincinnati, 21, student found dead after tragic hiking accident in West Virginia

A University of Cincinnati student was found dead on Monday, October 12, after losing footing and being swept into a stream during a hiking trip in West Virginia, according to West Virginia State Police. Thomas Donnelly, 21, of Cincinnati, was with the University of Cincinnati Mountaineering Club, which had been hiking and camping since Friday, October 9.

University of Cincinnati, 21, student found dead after tragic hiking accident in West Virginia (Pexel - representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Sunday, October 11, crews responded to a report of a missing hiker in the area of Red Creek Trail and Fisher Springs in Tucker County around 11:39 am. Troopers responded to the area and began assisting with search and rescue efforts alongside the Harman Volunteer Fire Department in an attempt to find Donnelly.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Also Read | Who were Pandora Kjolsrud and Evan Clark? Arizona teens' shocking murders in remote forest shake hiking community

According to troopers, the group tried to cross South Red Creek near its confluence with Fisher Springs Run. On the way, they “encountered elevated water levels and swift currents caused by heavy rainfall,” according to troopers, WCPO 9 reported. They said that Donnelly lost his footing and was swept downstream as he tried to cross.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Initial attempts to find Donnelly were not successful. Search efforts were suspended until Monday morning due to inclement weather and decreasing daylight. He was ultimately found dead within the search area around 2 pm Monday. Who was Thomas Donnelly? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initial attempts to find Donnelly were not successful. Search efforts were suspended until Monday morning due to inclement weather and decreasing daylight. He was ultimately found dead within the search area around 2 pm Monday. Who was Thomas Donnelly? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Donnelly majored in computer science during his time at the University of Cincinnati.

Also Read | Who was Lauren Blackburn? Princeton student, 23, found dead in lake near campus week after disappearing

UC Dean of Students Shaka Sydnor said in a statement to WCPO 9 after Donnelly’s death, “This loss is incredibly heartbreaking and has had a significant impact for many members in the Bearcat community. Our thoughts are with Thomas’ family, friends, and classmates that have been impacted by this tragic news. Please keep Thomas’s family in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The University of Cincinnati said that it will be offering support services to students impacted by Donnelly’s death.