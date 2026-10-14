The New England Revolution have struggled to find the net in their last two matches. After snapping skid, Cincinnati faces Revs team amid scoring drought

However, they had no such trouble in their previous encounter against FC Cincinnati.

Fresh off back-to-back 3-0 setbacks, the Revolution will look to ignite their offense on Wednesday when they visit FC Cincinnati.

New England enjoyed a 6-1 romp over Cincinnati on March 15. Brayan Ceballos, who is now with Montreal, tallied twice in the first half for his first career multi-goal performance and Luca Langoni notched three assists in the lopsided victory.

The Revolution , who reside in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, can punch their tickets to the postseason with a win on Wednesday and a little help on the side. New England needs the New York Red Bulls to lose or draw at D.C. United and New York City FC to do the same at Miami, or have NYCFC lose or draw at Miami and Toronto FC to do the same versus Orlando City.

Carles Gil leads the Revolution in goals and assists . U.S. men's national team member Peyton Miller, 18, has seven goals on the season including one while coming on as a substitute versus Cincinnati.

That type of offense has been missing during New England's recent losses to Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders.

"I really don't see doing anything in life than to just keep going," Revolution head coach Marko Mitrovic said of the team's mindset on Tuesday. "Be sure that the next day you do your best. There are always challenges ... But we are who we are. We're not going to change our approach."

FC Cincinnati snapped a six-match winless skid with a 3-1 victory over Atlanta United this past weekend.

Kevin Denkey scored a pair of goals in the win to boost his season total to a team-best 16, while Tom Barlow also tallied for his eighth goal of the campaign and assisted on both of Denkey's goals.

"I think what was most important for us is that we put the team first," Denkey said. "When you fight as a team, good things happen."

Field Level Media

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