Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Why all US immigrants, H-1B workers, green card holders must carry ID 24x7

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2025 07:21 AM IST

The Donald Trump administration received an approval from a US district judge to require millions of immigrants to register with the federal government.

If you are an immigrant living in the United States, you must register yourself with the federal government and carry the registration documents round the clock.

H-1B visa pilot program: Eligibility and application process dates(shutter stock)
H-1B visa pilot program: Eligibility and application process dates(shutter stock)

The Donald Trump administration on Friday received an approval from a US district judge to require millions of immigrants to register with the federal government.

Should green card holders, Indians with H-1B visas need to carry ID proof?


After the court order, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement,"All noncitizens 18 and older must carry this documentation at all times. This administration has directed DHS to prioritize enforcement, there will be no sanctuary for noncompliance."

ALSO READ: Indians merely 2% of total illegal immigrants in US: New research paper

“President Trump and I have a clear message for those in our country illegally: leave now. If you leave now, you may have the opportunity to return and enjoy our freedom and live the American dream. The Trump administration will enforce all our immigration laws—we will not pick and choose which laws we will enforce. We must know who is in our country for the safety and security of our homeland and all Americans," DHS secretary Kristi Noem said.

It means that all the immigrants, including those with valid visas, green cards, border crossing visa or I-94 admission records will have to carry their registration documents 24X7. It does include Indians with H-1B visas and green cards.

Federal immigration law has long required that people who aren’t American citizens and live in the United States, including those here illegally, register with the government.

Those laws can be traced back to the Alien Registration Act of 1940, which came amid growing fears of immigrants and political subversives in the early days of World War II, an AP report added.

But the requirement that people illegally in the US register has been enforced only in rare circumstances. In fact, advocates opposing the government say it hasn’t been universally used since it was first introduced in the mid-1940s.

(With AP inputs)

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Why all US immigrants, H-1B workers, green card holders must carry ID 24x7
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On