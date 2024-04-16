Why is JK Rowling being called a ‘Holocaust Denier’? Here's why it is trending on X

JK Rowling has once again come under fire on social media over her stance on trans rights. The Harry Potter writer is being called a “Holocaust Denier” for claiming trans people were not affected by the tragedy. This follows her March 13 tweet, where she said that Nazis burning books on trans healthcare and research was a “fever dream.” At the time, UK journalist Rivkah Brown blasted the 58-year-old author for denying the events of the Holocaust. JK Rowling is being called a “Holocaust Denier” for claiming trans people were not affected by the tragedy.

JK Rowling slammed for anti-trans stance

“I just… how? How did you type this out and press send without thinking ‘I should maybe check my source for this, because it might’ve been a fever dream’?” Rowling tweeted as she shared a screenshot that said, “The Nazis burnt books on trans healthcare and research, why are you so desperate to uphold their ideology around gender?”

Her claims took social media by storm as netizens slammed one of the world's best-selling authors for her anti-trans rights stance, which caused the hashtag “JK Rowling is a Holocaust” to trend on X, formerly Twitter.

Why is the hashtag ‘JK Rowling is Holocaust denier’ trending on X?

Rowling is again facing backlash as Brown apologised to her on the platform, saying she has now deleted her March 13 tweet. “On 13 March I tweeted that JK Rowling ‘is a Holocaust denier’. That allegation was false and offensive. I have deleted it and apologise to JK Rowling.”

As Brown deleted her tweet, netizens erupted once again, calling out Rowling for oppression. One user wrote, “JK Rowling threatens to sue anyone who rightfully calls out the things she says are anti-trans. She can only do this in the UK where defamation laws allow people with money to chill free speech. JK Rowling is a holocaust denier, denying trans people were targeted.”

Another said, "This is why she has blocked 2 of my accounts now, she knows she can't use her legal team here in the US to "get me". lol"