Why is PepsiCo struggling in North America? Rising costs and weak demand hit snacks, drinks

PepsiCo is struggling to improve growth and profits in North America. The company said on Thursday that its recovery in the region is taking longer than expected, as demand for its snacks and drinks remains weak.

PepsiCo faces weak demand, rising costs and pressure on North American sales. (Photographer: Sergio Flores/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

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PepsiCo CFO Steve Schmitt said the company is still focused on improving growth and its core operating margin in North America, but the recovery is taking more time than planned.

The company plans more cost cuts to deal with the problem. PepsiCo said it will take additional steps to reduce costs in the coming months. CEO Ramon Laguarta said the new cost-cutting measures will help pay for investments aimed at increasing sales growth and reducing the impact of higher input costs.

PepsiCo faces high costs

PepsiCo is facing several pressures at the same time. The company is dealing with high costs for inputs, weaker consumer demand because of inflation and growing competition from GLP-1 weight-loss drugs. These drugs can reduce appetite and could affect demand for some snacks and other food products.

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{{^usCountry}} PepsiCo has already been trying to cut costs heavily. The company is pursuing record productivity savings as part of a turnaround plan that began after activist investor Elliott Investment Management took a roughly $4 billion stake in PepsiCo about a year ago. PepsiCo revenue beats estimates {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PepsiCo has already been trying to cut costs heavily. The company is pursuing record productivity savings as part of a turnaround plan that began after activist investor Elliott Investment Management took a roughly $4 billion stake in PepsiCo about a year ago. PepsiCo revenue beats estimates {{/usCountry}}

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PepsiCo's overall third-quarter revenue was better than expected. The company reported revenue that beat market expectations. It also changed its 2026 forecast for organic revenue growth to about 3%, compared with its earlier forecast of 2% to 4% growth.

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But North America remains a major problem. Even though the overall business performed better than expected, PepsiCo warned that its North American business is still facing slow growth and pressure on profitability.

North America profits under pressure

PepsiCo expects North American profits to remain under pressure in the fourth quarter. CFO Steve Schmitt said the company expects North America's core operating margin performance to remain under pressure in the fourth quarter because the recovery is taking longer than planned.

PepsiCo's operating margin has already fallen. Its core operating margin dropped 35 basis points in the third quarter compared with the same period last year. The margin was down 25 basis points so far this year, standing at 16.5% of revenue.

The company had earlier set a bigger profit improvement target. In December, after talks with Elliott, PepsiCo said it was targeting a 100-basis-point improvement in its core operating margin over three years.

PepsiCo cuts 2026 earnings outlook

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PepsiCo has also lowered its 2026 earnings outlook. The company now expects core earnings per share, adjusted for currency movements, to increase by only 1% to 2% in 2026. Earlier, it had expected earnings growth at the lower end of a 4% to 6% range.

Food companies face weak demand

The weakness is not limited to PepsiCo. Other packaged-food companies are also struggling as consumers look for better value while companies face higher costs.

Companies such as General Mills, McCormick and Conagra Brands are also trying to bring customers back. These food companies are spending more on promotions and affordability measures while dealing with higher input costs.

PepsiCo is now promising even more cost savings. CEO Ramon Laguarta said additional structural cost-reduction measures are being identified and will be introduced in the coming months. The company wants to use these savings to invest in sales growth and deal with inflation in input costs.

PepsiCo beverage sales fall

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PepsiCo's international business is doing better. The company's problems are mainly concentrated in North America, making the region a key weak spot for the company.

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Food sales volumes in North America were flat. In the third quarter, PepsiCo's North American food volumes showed no growth compared with a year earlier.

Its beverage business performed even worse. North American beverage volumes fell 2% from a year earlier in the third quarter.

Analysts see the beverage business as one of PepsiCo's biggest problems. Nik Modi, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said PepsiCo's beverage business continues to disappoint. He expects the company to continue losing market share to rivals Coca-Cola and Keurig Dr Pepper.

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PepsiCo may need a major change in its beverage business, according to the analyst. Modi said PepsiCo may have to fully refranchise its beverage business if it wants to stop losing market share. Refranchising means giving more control of parts of the business back to independent franchise operators.

PepsiCo changes product prices

PepsiCo has already tried lowering prices to attract customers. In February, the company cut prices by as much as 15% on products including Lay's and Doritos.

But PepsiCo is now raising some prices again. Last month, the company said it would increase prices on some chips to keep up with rising input costs.

This creates a difficult situation for PepsiCo. Lower prices can help bring customers back, but higher costs make it harder for the company to protect its profits. Raising prices can help cover those costs but may make consumers less willing to buy the products.

Private-label brands add pressure

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PepsiCo is also facing strong competition for supermarket shelf space. The company said retailers and buying groups are changing the way they offer products to customers.

Private-label products are becoming a bigger threat. PepsiCo said retailers are removing some of its products or giving them less shelf space while focusing more on developing and selling private-label brands.

This means PepsiCo is fighting on several fronts in North America. It has weak food and beverage demand, higher input costs, pressure on profit margins, competition from major beverage companies and growing private-label competition in stores.

The main issue is that PepsiCo's North American turnaround is taking longer than expected. The company is cutting costs and changing prices, but food volumes remain flat, beverage volumes are falling and profit margins are under pressure.

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For now, PepsiCo's international business is helping offset some of the weakness. However, the continued problems in North America remain a major challenge for the company as it tries to restore growth and improve profitability.