Wikipedia reportedly down for thousands amid widespread outage; ‘error a607b0e’

Wikipedia is down for thousands of the users on Wednesday, according to Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports. More than 3000 users in the United States have reported issues with Wikipedia.

Wikipedia is reportedly down for thousands of users in the US. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Some users on social media said that they were getting an error from Wikipedia Foundation with the code, a607b0e.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

By 11:35am EDT on Wednesday, 3195 users reported problems on Down Detector about accessing content on Wikipedia. 92% of the users say that they are facing issues with the website of Wikipedia. Around 7% reported problems with the app.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Down Detector shows that the outage started around 10:50am EDT. By 11:05am EDT, the number of reports had reached 1173. 30 minutes later, over 2000 users reported issues with Wikipedia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Down Detector shows that the outage started around 10:50am EDT. By 11:05am EDT, the number of reports had reached 1173. 30 minutes later, over 2000 users reported issues with Wikipedia. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also read: Asana, popular work management platform, down for thousands of users; what we know so far

As the graph below shows, around 11:35am EDT, more than 3000 users were reporting issues with Wikipedia on Down Detector.

More than 3000 reported outages with Wikipedia.

The outage seems to have lasted for around 1 hour and 20 minutes. By 12:15pm EDT, the number of reports on Down Detector had fallen to around 60, indicating that the outage had likely subsided.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Arizona’s Chiricahua becomes US national park after Trump signs law, boosting tourism hopes

As of this writing, the Wikimedia Foundation has not issued a response on what caused the reported outage Wednesday afternoon.

Wikipedia is one of the most popular websites on the whole of the internet with 4.4 billion unique global visits each month.