William McCasland: 5 things to know on ‘UFO specialist’ ex-Air Force general missing from New Mexico

One of the curious missing cases to hit the headlines in the US concerns a retired US Air Force general who disappeared mysteriously from Albuquerque, New Mexico on February 27. Retired US Air Force general William McCasland (L) and a photo of Area 51. (US Air Force and Reuters)

It has been more than three weeks since William McCasland, 68, vanished from his New Mexico home. The case has sparked a lot of interest among the UFO-hunters community as William McCasland was known as a UFO expert. Speculations are raging wildly that his disappearance could be linked to some purportedly secret he knew about extraterrestrial life.

The circumstances of McCasland's disappearance have further intensified the speculations. According to Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen, the retired general was last seen at his home in Albuquerque on the morning of February 27.

He was at his home when his wife left the residence around 11:10am but was nowhere to be found when she returned an hour later, around 12:04pm. The wife reported McCasland missing at 3:07pm.

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The disappearance of McCasland, who held multiple top space research-related roles, including one at the Pentagon, has had a lot of irregularities, per the Sheriff. First up, McCaslan's phone was at the residence, but investigators have revealed that it was unusual for him to leave without his phone.

The Sheriff's office has not been able to make any significant headway with the investigation. A sweatshirt was recovered from a location around 1.25 miles away from his house, but family members have not confirmed it belonged to McCasland.

Sheriff John Allen added that they have found McCasland admitted to experiencing memory fog on the day of his disappearance. Additionally, McCasland gun and its holster also vanished from the house with him and have not been recovered.

Who Is William McCasland? 5 Things To Know 1. Served For 34 Years In The Air Force William McCasland joined the US Air Force in 1979 upon commissioning as a Second Lieutenant. He retired from in October 2013 after serving as Commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson AFB.

2. Illustrious AFRL Command Role He led AFRL from May 2011 until his retirement in 2013. In the role, he oversaw a $2.2 billion science and technology program plus $2.2 billion in customer-funded R&D, managing 10,800 personnel.

3. Held The GPS Joint Program Office McCasland was Chief Engineer at the Air Force's Navstar GPS Joint Program Office from 1997 to 2000. He is credited with advanced satellite navigation accuracy and integration for military precision guidance systems.

4. Also Led Air Force's Laser Program From 2000 to 2001, McCasland served as System Program Director for the Space Based Laser Project Office at Los Angeles AFB.