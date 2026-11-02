Woman believed to be Abdul El-Sayed supporter arrested after physical confrontation with content creator Benichou at Michigan event

A woman was arrested after an alleged physical confrontation with Jewish content creator Benichou at a free speech event in Michigan, according to social media posts from people who said they witnessed the incident.

A woman identified online as a supporter of Abdul El-Sayed was arrested after an alleged physical confrontation with Jewish content creator Benichou. Salwan Georges/Getty Images/AFP (Getty Images via AFP)

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The confrontation occurred on November 1, two days before Michigan voters are set to decide a closely watched Senate race between Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed and Republican candidate Mike Rogers.

Online posts identified the woman as Temulun Togochog and described her as a supporter of El-Sayed. However, authorities have not publicly confirmed her identity or political affiliation.

According to videos shared on social media, a confrontation began near Benichou’s event table. According to a video shared by Eric Daugherty, Benichou said, “If she were walking around in Iran like this, what would happen to her?”

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{{^usCountry}} The woman is then seen moving toward her and knocking her to the ground. Benichou later said she suffered a lower back injury but was doing well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman is then seen moving toward her and knocking her to the ground. Benichou later said she suffered a lower back injury but was doing well. {{/usCountry}}

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Benichou, who posts political and cultural commentary online, said she intended to press charges after the alleged attack. She also shared an image identifying the person she said confronted her.

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Police officers at the scene arrested the woman after the alleged incident. Videos shared online showed officers placing her into a police vehicle while she appeared to resist.

Videos show the woman making threatening remarks during the arrest. In a clip circulating online, the woman is seen saying, “I should have killed her.”

The woman is also heard saying, “IVE BEEN TO A MENTAL HOSPITAL AND ILL GO BACK IF I GET TO KILL HER.”

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The incident unfolded amid Haley Stevens' announcement to endorse Mike Rogers

The incident happened shortly after Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens announced she was switching her endorsement from El-Sayed to Republican Mike Rogers. Stevens’ decision created national attention and intensified debates over divisions within Michigan’s Democratic coalition.

El-Sayed’s campaign has faced criticism from some Jewish voters and Democratic leaders over his views on Israel, Gaza and US foreign aid policy. Stevens previously raised concerns about El-Sayed’s position on the same.

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The alleged campus confrontation added further controversy to an already tense political environment. Conservative commentators highlighted the incident online, claiming it showed rising hostility toward Jewish voices and calling the supporters a cult.

“El Sayed shock troops getting violent now. When they tell you who they are, believe them. Pay attention, Michigan,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote in an X post addressing the video.