Haley Stevens backs Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate race, abandoning earlier support for Abdul El-Sayed

The sudden switch triggered backlash from Democratic leaders, while Republicans, including President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, praised Stevens for crossing party lines.

Stevens announced the decision after appearing with Rogers at a Black church in Detroit. She later defended the move in an interview with CNN, calling her endorsement “rock solid.” She, however, offered limited details about what changed between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The Michigan Senate race has gained national attention because the result could influence control of the chamber during the final two years of Trump’s presidency.

Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens shocked Michigan’s political landscape Sunday after endorsing Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers , abandoning her earlier support for Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed just days before the election.

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Why did Haley Stevens change her endorsement? Stevens said her decision came after growing concerns about El-Sayed’s campaign approach and the people surrounding him.

In a CNN interview with Anderson Cooper, Stevens said she felt El-Sayed had become increasingly hostile toward Democrats who disagreed with him. “Abdul has been getting angrier and angrier,” Stevens said. She further argued that some Democrats felt excluded from the campaign.

“There are so many Democrats who want to vote for our Democratic nominee, and they’re just being told, ‘Hey, this is a party you don’t belong in, or this is a campaign you don’t belong in.’”

However, Stevens struggled to explain why she changed course after telling allies just hours earlier that she planned to appear with El-Sayed and South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn at a Detroit church event.

Her decision surprised even members of her own team. Several congressional staff members reportedly resigned after learning about the endorsement through social media, according to people familiar with the situation and a statement from her chief of staff.

The dispute between Stevens and El-Sayed intensified after the Democratic primary, which El-Sayed won by less than one percentage point.

The two candidates had clashed over foreign policy, particularly El-Sayed’s criticism of US military aid to Israel. Stevens also raised concerns about El-Sayed’s past campaign appearances with controversial online commentator Hasan Piker.

Stevens had previously criticized an advertisement that blamed Michigan’s rising costs on US aid to Israel. El-Sayed initially did not comply with her request to denounce the ad but later condemned it.

Many Democrats close to her found her choice on Sunday more puzzling because Stevens praised him in a statement. Stevens had convinced Debbie Dingell overnight that she wasn't changing sides, Dingell told CNN on Sunday.