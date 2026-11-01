Woman declared brain dead after being stabbed in neck while jogging on Brooklyn bike path; hunt on for suspect

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help gathering information on a shocking attack on a 28-year-old woman, who is fighting for her life after someone stabbed her in the neck while she was running along a Brooklyn bike path Friday night, October 30. Officers responded to the bike path near the intersection of Bay Parkway and Cropsey Avenue in the Bath Beach section of Brooklyn around 8:16 pm, according to preliminary information from the NYPD.

Woman declared brain dead after being stabbed in neck while jogging on Brooklyn bike path (Pexel - representational image)

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Police sources have said that the woman has been declared brain dead, according to the New York Post. The police identified the victim as Katie Suarez, per the outlet.

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Suarez’s father went looking for her and found her on the path. She was found in the grass with a stab wound.

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Police sources told Fox 5 NY that Suarez was running along the pedestrian path when she was attacked. The path runs near the Belt Parkway

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{{^usCountry}} The victim was transported to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, by paramedics. She was listed in critical condition. NYPD seeking the public’s help {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim was transported to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, by paramedics. She was listed in critical condition. NYPD seeking the public’s help {{/usCountry}}

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The NYPD shared a statement on X, saying, “The NYPD is seeking information on an incident that occurred last night around 8 p.m. near Shore Parkway and Bay 17th Street in Bath Beach/ Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. A 28-year-old woman was jogging eastbound on the Shore Parkway Greenway when she sustained multiple stab wounds to the neck.”

“Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or DM @NYPDTips,” it added.

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Police have not released any information about a suspect or a possible motive. A police source told the New York Post that the attack appeared to be random.

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“NYPD taking this very seriously and have many of our speciality teams out last night and all of today, including scuba, aviation, K9s, and drones,” a police spokeswoman said, per the New York Post.

Detectives with the 62nd Precinct continue to investigate the attack. No arrests have been made yet.