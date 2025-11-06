Search
Thu, Nov 06, 2025
Yazoo County ammonia leak: Evacuations ordered around CF Industries plant amid explosion

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Nov 06, 2025 05:44 am IST

An explosion at CF Industries north of Yazoo County, MS, caused an ammonia leak, prompting evacuations near Renshaw and Generette Roads off Highway 49.

An evacuation was ordered around the CF Industries chemical plant in Yazoo County, Mississippi, on Wednesday after a reported explosion at the plant led to ammonia leak in the nearby areas.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
Representational image.(Unsplash)

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirmed the gas leak and said that emergency crews are responding to the incident.

The areas under evacuation warning include the Renshaw Road and Generette Road area, which are just off the CF Industries plant on Highway 49.

A video also emerged, which showed a large volume of smoke coming out of the CF Industries plant amid locals reporting hearing an explosion sound before the smoke.

Here's the video:

The reports of an explosion at the CF Industries site were reported by locals, who, as per local media, said they heard a jolting sound from the site. As of now, authorities have not confirmed an explosion at the plant.

It is also not clear if anyone was injured in the incident.

The CF Industries chemical plant is located just north of Yazoo City.

This story is being updated as more details emerge.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
