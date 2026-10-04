YouTube down: Thousands report videos not loading, slow playback amid outage

YouTube TV users reported problems on Saturday, October 3, 2026, with many saying they were unable to watch live programmes, including college football games. Downdetector showed a sharp rise in reports around 5:11 pm EDT, with complaints coming from users across the US.

YouTube down for thousands (Unsplash)

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The reported problems included videos failing to load, buffering, frozen streams, app crashes and grey error screens. Some users also said the service was not working properly across multiple devices.

YouTube TV outage hits during college football Saturday

The outage came during a busy college football Saturday, adding to the frustration for subscribers trying to watch live games.

Users took to social media to share their experiences. One user, Noah Thurman, wrote, “Fix your shit, I’m missing my OSU game,” while Michael Chung said, “Can’t watch football.”

Another user, Sophie, wrote, “Yup mine won’t load.” A fourth user, John Stoned, said YouTube TV had crashed on his television and was also not loading games on his phone.

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{{^usCountry}} Other users reported problems with specific features. B said, “I cant use multiview. This is unacceptable on a college football Saturday.” Another user, Kashmir27, said the service had worked normally before “everything stopped” about half an hour earlier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other users reported problems with specific features. B said, “I cant use multiview. This is unacceptable on a college football Saturday.” Another user, Kashmir27, said the service had worked normally before “everything stopped” about half an hour earlier. {{/usCountry}}

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One more user, Mtbsmitty, reported that videos were repeatedly crashing to a grey screen with an error message.

Also Read: Why was YouTube down? Google issues 1st statement amid global outage

Downdetector’s reports showed video streaming as the most common problem, followed by app issues and server connection problems. Other outage trackers also showed reports of buffering, slow performance and video quality problems.

Some users later said the service appeared to be improving, although they were still experiencing slow performance. The reports suggest the issue affected users during a key period for live sports viewing, though the exact cause of the reported problems was not immediately clear.

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