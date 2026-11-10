Missing Pennsylvania DoorDash driver's dad reveals doorbell camera caught ‘someone’ exiting abandoned car: Report

The father of Zachariah Schuck, the DoorDash driver who went missing in Pennsylvania, has shared that someone was seen exiting his son's vehicle. The footage was captured on a doorbell camera as the search continues for the 32-year-old who went missing on October 22.

Zachariah Schuck, a DoorDash driver who went missing, was reportedly recently terminated from his job. (X/@alltheputs)

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Zachariah's father, Carl, spoke to The US Sun about the circumstances of his son's disappearance. He noted that Zachariah was working for DoorDash the day he disappeared. His last known delivery was around 6:30 pm in the Monaca area of Beaver County. After that, he reportedly told his wife that he was headed home.

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Cops had said that Zachariah was last seen on Route 51 between 7:30pm and 8pm. During this time, his cellphone lost signal which left a ninety-minute window in between his final delivery and when his phone lost the signal. Zachariah's movements during this time remain unclear.

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{{^usCountry}} The report noted that his black Chevrolet Impala is believed to have been abandoned on Croxall Avenue in Hopewell Township around the same time. However, it was only discovered on October 24, after a social media tip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report noted that his black Chevrolet Impala is believed to have been abandoned on Croxall Avenue in Hopewell Township around the same time. However, it was only discovered on October 24, after a social media tip. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators examined the vehicle before returning it to the family. The keys were reportedly still in the ignition and the car had run out of gas.

What missing DoorDash driver's father said about footage

A nearby doorbell camera reportedly caught someone exiting the vehicle, the father shared. However, the footage was not clear enough to establish if the person was Zachariah.

“Once we can identify who got out of the vehicle, then we could determine what to do next,” Carl shared. He added, “They have not identified who got out of that vehicle. I can’t verify where to start searching.”

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The family is working to establish if Zachariah walked away voluntarily or became stranded after running out of fuel, or encountered someone. His father said, “There’s two ways to look at it. Either he had an emotional event and left, or something happened to him that’s criminal. He had recently been terminated from his job. I don’t know what the reasoning was, but it sounded like the understanding was just cutbacks. He was going through financial hardship.”

However, the father noted that there were enough positives in Zachariah's life to raise questions about the sudden disappearance.

Who is Zachariah Schuck?

Zachariah has been described as 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He is married to Jenn and the couple have three kids together, including a newborn baby.

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His father said that getting Zachariah back safe was the top priority. “Any hardships, anything that we have to deal with afterwards, that’s to be determined. But the priority is just to get him back safe. He has all of our support. And all we want is for him to come home. And then we can work everything out,” he said, as per the report.