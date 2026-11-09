Pittsburgh DoorDash driver Zachariah Schuck goes missing during delivery, car found abandoned

Police in the Pittsburgh area are looking for a DoorDash driver who disappeared on the job more than two weeks ago. The North Sewickley Township Police Department in Beaver County is searching for 32-year-old Zachariah Schuck, who was last seen on October 22 on Route 51 in the Monaca area around 7:30 pm. The North Sewickley Township Police Department in Beaver County is searching for 32-year-old Zachariah Schuck, who was last seen on October 22 on Route 51 in the Monaca area around 7:30 pm. (North Sewickley Township Police Department/Facebook)

According to police, Schuck was working for DoorDash and his last delivery was at 6:30 pm on October 22. His car was later found abandoned on Croxall Avenue around 8 pm, according to North Sewickley Township police. Schuck’s cellphone lost coverage around 8 pm.

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What we know about Zachariah Schuck Schuck has been described as 6 feet tall, with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and red flannel shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

The North Sewickley Township Police Department recently said on Facebook that the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information on Schuck's whereabouts is urged to contact the North Sewickley Township Police Department at 724-843-3421 or 724-843-8118.

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Carl Schuck, a relative of the missing man, shared details about his disappearance in a Facebook post.

“Zach has been missing since Thursday 22 Oct. He was delivering for doordash. The last delivery was at about 6:30pm in the monaca area. Cellphone coverage was lost around 8:00pm. The car He was driving was parked abandoned on Crozall Ave at about 8:00pm. The doorbell camera did not pick up a clear picture to verify who was in the car. I am looking for any help to find Zach. The priority is to locate him or find out what happened to him. Any information is appreciated,” Carl wrote.