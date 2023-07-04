Home / World News / US professor fired for demanding female students to strip in class

US professor fired for demanding female students to strip in class

ByMallika Soni
Jul 04, 2023 11:00 PM IST

The request was uncalled for as there was no legitimate reason for clothing removal, the report found.

US department of education concluded its inquiry into a shocking sexual misconduct incident at the Takoma/Silver Spring Campus of Montgomery College in Maryland. The investigation related to a case on a professor who, in 2019, brazenly asked female students to strip during class. Saying that it is medical assessment, the professor demanded that the girls remove their shirts.

The professor also made inappropriate comments about the students.(Representational)
The professor also made inappropriate comments about the students.(Representational)

The request was uncalled for as there was no legitimate reason for clothing removal, according to department's office for civil rights (OCR). The professor also made inappropriate comments about the students' nipples and breast positioning, the OCR found as per Fox News.

Read more: Solution to ageing? Chinese scientist's controversial gene-editing research

Montgomery college concluded that the professor had created a hostile environment based on sex. The professor was immediately placed on leave upon the filing of a report. He was later terminated.

The OCR initiated its investigation after a student's complaint that the college had discriminated against her by not promptly addressing her sexual harassment complaint.

Montgomery College's spokesperson, Marcus Rosano, expressed the college's support for the resolutions outlined in the department of education's final report while declining to disclose the professor's identity.

Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando said, "I do think the most important thing happened when this horrible sexual harassment happened, the person was removed immediately when the complaint came in and they were shortly thereafter fired. I think that worked."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out