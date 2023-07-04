US professor fired for demanding female students to strip in class

US department of education concluded its inquiry into a shocking sexual misconduct incident at the Takoma/Silver Spring Campus of Montgomery College in Maryland. The investigation related to a case on a professor who, in 2019, brazenly asked female students to strip during class. Saying that it is medical assessment, the professor demanded that the girls remove their shirts. The professor also made inappropriate comments about the students.(Representational)

The request was uncalled for as there was no legitimate reason for clothing removal, according to department's office for civil rights (OCR). The professor also made inappropriate comments about the students' nipples and breast positioning, the OCR found as per Fox News.

Montgomery college concluded that the professor had created a hostile environment based on sex. The professor was immediately placed on leave upon the filing of a report. He was later terminated.

The OCR initiated its investigation after a student's complaint that the college had discriminated against her by not promptly addressing her sexual harassment complaint.

Montgomery College's spokesperson, Marcus Rosano, expressed the college's support for the resolutions outlined in the department of education's final report while declining to disclose the professor's identity.

Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando said, "I do think the most important thing happened when this horrible sexual harassment happened, the person was removed immediately when the complaint came in and they were shortly thereafter fired. I think that worked."

