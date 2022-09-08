US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's surprise Ukraine visit
Russia-Ukraine War: Antony Blinken travelled in secrecy as he marked his second trip to Kyiv since the Russian invasion in February.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday made a surprise trip to Kyiv as the Joe Biden administration announced additional military aid worth over $2 billion for Ukraine and neighbouring countries to face Russia.
In meetings with senior Ukrainian officials, Antony Blinken said that the Biden administration would provide $2 billion in long-term foreign military financing to Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors, including NATO members and regional security partners “most potentially at risk for future Russian aggression", Associated Press reported.
The visit comes at a time when fighting between Ukraine and Russia has intensified, with Ukrainian forces mounting a counteroffensive to retake Russian-held areas in the south and east.
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of "good news" on the battlefields of eastern Ukraine, saying his army had retaken some towns and villages from Russia.
-
29 helicopters, 11 planes and 850 personnel: Turkey battles massive wildfire
More than 1,000 people were evacuated as firefighters on Thursday battled a wildfire in southern Turkey for a second day. At least 29 water-dropping helicopters, 11 planes and about 850 personnel were involved in the effort to extinguish the blaze, according to Turkey's disaster and emergency management agency, AFAD. Read more: Death toll in China's Sichuan earthquake rises to 82 Hundreds of homes and at least two hotels were evacuated as a precaution, AFAD said.
-
Death toll in China's Sichuan earthquake rises to 82
The death toll from a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan has risen to 82, state media reported on Thursday. Monday's quake, the strongest to hit the province since 2017, has injured more than 270 people, while 35 are missing, CCTV news reported. Authorities have reopened roads to the epicenter of the quake at Luding. The town was rattled by a 2.9 magnitude aftershock late on Wednesday, state media reported.
-
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka swears in 37 junior ministers, two for finance
Sri Lanka swore in 37 junior ministers, including two for the critical finance ministry, the president's office said on Thursday, in a major expansion of the crisis-hit country's government. The island of 22 million people is facing its worst economic turmoil since independence from Britain in 1948. While President Ranil Wickremesinghe remains finance minister, lawmakers Ranjith Siyambalapitiya and Shehan Semasinghe were sworn in as state ministers in the finance ministry.
-
Hong Kong extends vaccine passes to kids as young as five
Hong Kong will include children aged five and above in its COVID-19 vaccine pass scheme from the end of September, the government said on Thursday, as authorities try to boost inoculation levels there. Currently 55% of children aged 12-19 have had three vaccine shots but just 14% in the 3-11 age group. Masks are mandated in most places in Hong Kong and gatherings of more than four people prohibited.
-
Austria's Volker Turk proposed to be next UN human rights chief: 5 points
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will propose Austria's Volker Turk to be the next High Commissioner for Human Rights, Reuters reported citing a UN document. Traditionally, UN chief consults with the UN's Security Council's permanent members - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States - before selecting the High Commissioner. Here are five points on the proposed UN human rights chief Volker Turk: 1. Follow Hindustan Times' World Coverage here 2.
