Video: The Titanic, in stunning never-seen-before ‘phenomenal colours’
In full 8K quality, new footage showing the wreck of the RMS Titanic as never seen before, in unprecedented level of detail and colour, has been released. The video of the 110-year-old shipwreck - which lies 2.4 miles below the surface of the North Atlantic - was captured by OceanGate Expeditions.
"The amazing detail in the 8K footage will help our team of scientists and maritime archaeologists characterize the decay of the Titanic more precisely as we capture new footage in 2023 and beyond," said Stockton Rush, president of OceanGate Expeditions.
What's even more remarkable, he added, is "the phenomenal colors."
See footage here:
The footage also shows various parts of the Titanic that are decaying.
“Our science team will be reviewing the 8K, 4K, and other footage captured during the 2022 Titanic Expedition for any changes," he added.
The Titanic sank after hitting an iceberg on the night of April 15, 1912. Many expeditions tried to map the sea bed in the hope of finding the ship, but were unsuccessful. The wreck was located in 1985. Since then, it has been the focus of intense interest and has been visited by numerous expeditions.
-
Kim Kardashian's new business venture: private equity firm
Reality television star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and a former partner at Carlyle Group Inc Jay Sammons are launching a new private equity firm focused on investing in consumer and media businesses, according to a joint statement. Kardashian and Sammons will serve as co-founders and co-managing partners, with Sammons leading day-to-day operations of the firm. Tennis star Serena Williams raised $111 million for her new early-stage venture capital firm Serena Ventures in March.
-
Teen gunman in custody after shooting spree in US. He recorded it on Facebook
A 19-year-old man involved in multiple shootings in Memphis city of US state of Tennessee has been taken into custody, police said on Wednesday. The suspect who was identified as Ezekiel Kelly is now in custody. "Suspect is in custody," Memphis Police Department said on Twitter. "Shelter in place has been lifted." Several people were shot in multiple locations and the suspect was streaming the violence on Facebook live, US media reports said.
-
Watch: Barack Obama is back in the White House. This time, even funnier
Former United States President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama got their official White House portraits on Wednesday in a ceremony filled with light-hearted as well as evocative moments. Barack Obama was depicted by Robert McCurdy, while Michelle Obama was painted by Sharon Sprung. Barack Obama joked that Robert McCurdy “refused to hide any of my grey hairs.” Adding that the artist also refused to make Obama's ears smaller.
-
China's mega city of 21.2 million people extends Covid curbs over 116 cases
Chengdu, the capital of the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, extended a lockdown in most of its districts on Thursday, hoping to stem further transmission of COVID-19 cases in the city of 21.2 million people. Read more: China's Zero Covid policy is not working. Sixteen districts, cities, counties and special zones out of the 23 under Chengdu's jurisdiction remain under lockdown, the authorities said.
-
In Ukraine's arsenal now, most accurate US artillery shell: What it means
The Pentagon has sent Ukraine its most accurate artillery shell, the GPS-guided Excalibur, according to budget documents that confirm the previously unannounced addition to the arsenal assembled to combat the Russian invasion. A satellite-guided weapon that can hit within seven feet (two meters) of its target, the Excalibur was first used in Iraq in 2007 in the high-profile killing of al-Qaeda leader Abu Jurah and associates.
