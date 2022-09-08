Home / World News / Video: The Titanic, in stunning never-seen-before ‘phenomenal colours’

Video: The Titanic, in stunning never-seen-before ‘phenomenal colours’


Published on Sep 08, 2022 12:27 PM IST

Titanic Wreck: The Titanic sank after hitting an iceberg on the night of April 15, 1912. Many expeditions tried to map the sea bed in the hope of finding the ship, but were unsuccessful.

Titanic Wreck: The footage also shows various parts of the Titanic that are decaying.
ByHT News Desk

In full 8K quality, new footage showing the wreck of the RMS Titanic as never seen before, in unprecedented level of detail and colour, has been released. The video of the 110-year-old shipwreck - which lies 2.4 miles below the surface of the North Atlantic - was captured by OceanGate Expeditions.

"The amazing detail in the 8K footage will help our team of scientists and maritime archaeologists characterize the decay of the Titanic more precisely as we capture new footage in 2023 and beyond," said Stockton Rush, president of OceanGate Expeditions.

What's even more remarkable, he added, is "the phenomenal colors."

See footage here:

The footage also shows various parts of the Titanic that are decaying.

“Our science team will be reviewing the 8K, 4K, and other footage captured during the 2022 Titanic Expedition for any changes," he added.

The Titanic sank after hitting an iceberg on the night of April 15, 1912. Many expeditions tried to map the sea bed in the hope of finding the ship, but were unsuccessful. The wreck was located in 1985. Since then, it has been the focus of intense interest and has been visited by numerous expeditions.

