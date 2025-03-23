US special envoy blames Hamas for renewed hostilities in Gaza: 'Aggressor'

After Israel effectively ended the uneasy truce in Gaza, US special envoy Steve Witkoff has accused Hamas of provoking fresh hostilities in the war-ravaged territory. He claimed Hamas had the opportunity to demilitarize and accept a bridging proposal but chose not to. Smoke rises to the sky after an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel.(AP)

He said the United States stands with Israel. "So this is on Hamas. The United States stands with Israel," Al Jazeera reported citing Witkoff's statement on Fox News.

He also called Hamas the "aggressor".

The proposed "bridge" plan aimed to extend the truce into April, allowing time for negotiations beyond the holidays of Ramadan and Passover.

Hamas insists that Israel must abide by the January ceasefire deal, including talks on ending the war permanently in exchange for the remaining 59 captives held in Gaza.

Israel today reportedly killed dozens in pre-dawn strikes, including Hamas official Salah al-Bardawil and his wife who were sleeping in a tent.

Israel Defence Forces launched a ground operation on Sunday in Gaza's Beit Hanoun town with fighter jets striking several Hamas targets.

Israel has been pounding Gaza since October 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists attacked its cities and killed 1200 people, mostly civilians.

Gaza's Health Ministry today said at least 50,021 Palestinians have been confirmed dead and 113,274 wounded in Israel's war on Gaza.

Israel ended the latest ceasefire last week with a surprise wave of strikes that killed hundreds, and it has launched ground incursions in northern Gaza. The military claimed to have “eliminated” dozens of militants in recent days.

Israel's Cabinet late Saturday approved a proposal to set up a new directorate for advancing the “voluntary departure" of Palestinians in line with U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to depopulate Gaza and rebuild it for others.

With inputs from ANI, AP