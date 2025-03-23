Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US special envoy blames Hamas for renewed hostilities in Gaza: 'Aggressor'

ByHT News Desk
Mar 23, 2025 10:58 PM IST

Israel today reportedly killed dozens in pre-dawn strikes, including Hamas official Salah al-Bardawil and his wife who were sleeping in a tent.

After Israel effectively ended the uneasy truce in Gaza, US special envoy Steve Witkoff has accused Hamas of provoking fresh hostilities in the war-ravaged territory. He claimed Hamas had the opportunity to demilitarize and accept a bridging proposal but chose not to.

Smoke rises to the sky after an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel.(AP)
Smoke rises to the sky after an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel.(AP)

He said the United States stands with Israel. "So this is on Hamas. The United States stands with Israel," Al Jazeera reported citing Witkoff's statement on Fox News.

He also called Hamas the "aggressor".

The proposed "bridge" plan aimed to extend the truce into April, allowing time for negotiations beyond the holidays of Ramadan and Passover.

Hamas insists that Israel must abide by the January ceasefire deal, including talks on ending the war permanently in exchange for the remaining 59 captives held in Gaza.

Israel today reportedly killed dozens in pre-dawn strikes, including Hamas official Salah al-Bardawil and his wife who were sleeping in a tent.

Israel Defence Forces launched a ground operation on Sunday in Gaza's Beit Hanoun town with fighter jets striking several Hamas targets.

Israel has been pounding Gaza since October 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists attacked its cities and killed 1200 people, mostly civilians.

Gaza's Health Ministry today said at least 50,021 Palestinians have been confirmed dead and 113,274 wounded in Israel's war on Gaza.

Israel ended the latest ceasefire last week with a surprise wave of strikes that killed hundreds, and it has launched ground incursions in northern Gaza. The military claimed to have “eliminated” dozens of militants in recent days.

Israel's Cabinet late Saturday approved a proposal to set up a new directorate for advancing the “voluntary departure" of Palestinians in line with U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to depopulate Gaza and rebuild it for others.

With inputs from ANI, AP

Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On