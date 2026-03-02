US–Israel–Iran war’s ‘invisible’ fallout: How escalation could choke Iran, UAE and Kuwait with toxic air

New Delhi : Several countries in West Asia have been bombed –– collateral damage in a war that is not really theirs. Beyond the terror, loss of property, mental trauma, injuries and deaths, countries across the region, including Iran, are likely to suffer from an additional misery: intense and toxic air pollution. Iran is known to suffer from heavy air pollution. (AFP)

Tehran’s geography, combined with heavy vehicular emissions, has led to contamination of its air, causing thousands to suffer. But, few realise that cites such as Dubai and other parts of West Asia can’t escape the bad air.

Part of it comes from the desert dust and part from vehicles. But, now, with the airstrikes that began on Saturday, countries such as Kuwait, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and others will find it impossible to escape the impact of this additional burden.

The pollutants are notably pernicious, for not only will the air contain lead and other heavy metals; but the heavy fires will also release furans, dioxins and black carbon, which travel far, stick to glaciers, warm them and cause them to melt –– apart from harming human health.

This will not end when the missies and drones stop. One hopes the health care system is prepared.

Even as I write this, I know this will be an intense summer across India, with heat stress induced by climate change. Most of the world can expect to be similarly overheated.

The Antarctic ice sheet is showing signs of irreversible damage. Even the hardy penguins may find it hard to survive.

In these circumstances, was it necessary to cause further imbalance to our struggling planet and place humans in further peril?

(The writer is the founder and director of Chintan Environmental Research and Action Groups)