Are we in ‘World War 3’? Putin-linked strategist Dugin warns after US-Israel strikes on Iran

According to an X post circulating from open-source intelligence accounts, Dugin has expanded on his warning, arguing that Russia itself could face consequences if Iran collapses.

In comments shared by Russian state-backed outlet RT on X, Dugin declared: “ WW3 has begun” and later added, “Again.” His remarks followed coordinated US-Israel strikes on Iranian military targets. Follow LIVE updates on US Iran conflict here

Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin has intensified his rhetoric over the escalating Middle East conflict , warning that “World War 3 has begun”. He also said that the global situation could spiral if Iran weakens under sustained military pressure.

“If real patriotic reforms do not start in Russia now, the situation will become simply unpredictable. Our allies are being systematically destroyed one by one. It is clear who is next and it is clear what negotiations with such an enemy mean.”

In the post attributed to him, Dugin said:

He further criticised what he described as a false sense of normalcy inside Russia:

“I believe that the strategy of creating an image that everything is fine in Russia and that peaceful life is going on as usual has exhausted itself. We are next.”

In a direct reference to Iran’s military resilience, he added:

“In a global sense, everything depends on how long the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) holds out. If Iran holds, everything could go in the opposite direction. If it collapses, we are next.”

What triggered the escalation? The United States and Israel launched “Operation Epic Fury” on February 27, targeting Iranian missile facilities, naval bases and sites near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s office. Khamenei and some of his family members were killed in the strikes, confirmed state media.

The US Central Command said the operation aimed to eliminate immediate threats to American forces and allies in the region.

While Dugin frames the developments as the beginning of a global war, no country has formally declared a world war.

His comments reflect a hardline view that ongoing conflicts, from Ukraine to the Middle East, form part of a broader geopolitical confrontation between Western powers and their rivals.