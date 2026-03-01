‘Better not do that’: Trump warns Iran against attack, vows to use ‘force that has never been seen before’
Donald Trump said that reports Iran was planning to respond “very hard” were being closely watched, but he cautioned: “They better not do that.”
US President DonaldTrump on Sunday issued a fresh warning to Iran this week, telling Tehran that any planned retaliation would be met with overwhelming military force “that has never been seen before,” as tensions continue to escalate following a joint US–Israel offensive against Iranian targets.
In a post on social media, Trump said that reports Iran was planning to respond “very hard” were being closely watched, but he cautioned: “They better not do that, however, because if they do, we will hit them with a force that has never been seen before!” Track US-Iran conflict live updates
Trump’s warning comes amid warnings from Iranian officials that they intend to respond to previous strikes with intense force. The US president has repeatedly justified American military action as necessary to “defend the American people” and neutralise what his administration calls imminent threats from Iran’s missile and nuclear programmes.
In recent remarks after US launched "Operation Epic Fury" on Sturday, Trump has also directed members of Iran’s security forces to lay down their arms or face “certain death,” while urging the Iranian people to rise up and “take over your government” once hostilities subside.
The tensions follow a significant joint military operation by the US and Israel that included “major combat operations” in Iran and led to the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some of top Tehran leadership.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPriyanshu Priya
