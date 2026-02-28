US-Iran conflict: Chilling World War 3 predictions surface after Trump's latest military strikes

The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday. In response, Iran said it carried out retaliatory attacks targeting Israel and a US military facility in Bahrain. Explosions were also reported in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar and Kuwait as tensions escalated across the region. Smoke rises from an area in the direction of Al Udeid Air Base, which houses the Qatar Emiri Air Force and foreign forces including the US, in Doha on February 28, 2026, following a reported Iranian strike. (AFP)

Amid the military escalation, some social media users began circulating references to the predictions of Baba Vanga and Nostradamus.

What Baba Vanga reportedly said Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga, often referred to as the “Nostradamus of the Balkans,” reportedly warned that World War III would erupt in 2026, according to the New York Post.

However, she is also said to have predicted that the world would not end until 5079, suggesting that even a potentially catastrophic war would not mark humanity’s final chapter.

Vanga further warned that society is nearing a breaking point and would soon realize it has “gone too far.”

Born in 1911 as Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, she is widely claimed by followers to have foreseen events such as the 9/11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic. She died in 1996 at the age of 85.

What did Nostradamus reportedly predict? Nostradamus, a French astrologer and physician who lived in the 1500s, wrote verses that some interpret as predicting major global upheavals.

According to certain readings, he suggested that this year could witness the assassination of a prominent male figure or a political coup capable of destabilizing a regime.

Another verse is interpreted by some as warning of a seven-month “great war.”

Supporters believe Nostradamus predicted events such as the rise of Adolf Hitler and the 9/11 attacks.

Social media reactions World War 3 began trending on social media amid the escalation.

One person wrote, "The US should show restraint. We don’t need World War 3."

Another added, "Now we just have to worry about World War 3."

A third user commented, “Bro should i continue studying for my exams or stop studying ?? Is the World war 3 on or not ??”

Another asked, “Are we heading to world war 3?”