Wed, Aug 27, 2025
Vietnam: Typhoon Kajiki kills seven, floods Hanoi and provinces

Bloomberg |
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 11:10 am IST

Typhoon Kajiki left at least seven people dead in Vietnam after bringing heavy rains that damaged thousands of homes and left much of the capital under water.

Workers clear the debris of a collapsed corrugated iron roof near Cua Lo beach after Typhoon Kajiki passed through Nghe An province on August 26, 2025. (AFP)
The storm, which made landfall on Monday evening between Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces, brought widespread flooding that destroyed more than 81,500 hectares of rice and 4,500 hectares of crops, according to a statement on the government’s website.

Heavy rain also drenched the capital Hanoi, leaving many roads flooded and cars and bikes submerged in fast-rising waters, bringing parts of the city to a standstill.

The aftermath continued to cause heavy rains across northern and north-central Vietnam on Wednesday, with authorities issuing high-risk warnings for flash floods and landslides in nine provinces.

Some areas along the northern Vietnamese coast are forecast to receive as much as 70 millimeters (2.8 inches) of rain in the coming hours, the country’s national weather agency said.

Approximately 21,000 trees were toppled, and power and telecommunication lines were severely impacted in many areas. Nearly 1.6 million people experienced power cuts and blackouts, according to the government statement.

After hitting Vietnam, the storm weakened into a tropical depression as it moved into Laos and Thailand where flooding and landslides occurred in eight provinces in the northern and northeastern region, according to Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

A landslide in Chiang Mai left one person dead and injured ten others.

