Vincent Van Gogh's 'Spring Garden' blooms again. It was recovered after…

A painting by Vincent Van Gogh which was stolen from a small Dutch museum in 2020 during a Covid-19 lockdown has been recovered, the institution which owns the artwork said. "We have incredible good news. The painting 'Spring Garden' ... is back with the Groninger Museum three and half years after the theft," the museum said in a statement as per news agency AFP. Dutch art detective Arthur Brand shows a portrait of him posing with the painting title "Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring", painted by Vincent van Gogh in 1884.(AFP)

The painting dates from 1884 and was stolen from the Museum Singer Laren which is in Amsterdam. It was on loan for an exhibition when the theft took place during lockdowns around the world as the Covid pandemic spread. At the time, Dutch police released security footage showing the moment thieves broke into the museum on March 30 smashing glass doors to steal the painting.

The artwork depicts the garden of the rectory at Nuenen- a small Dutch town where Vincent Van Gogh's parents lived.

"The painting has suffered but - at first sight - it is in good shape," the Groninger Museum said. The painting is now at the Amsterdam Van Gogh Museum and it would take weeks or months before it would be returned.

"Police have been closely involved in all phases (of the recovery of the painting). The museum cannot comment on the ongoing inquiry," it said.

Arthur Brand, a prominent Dutch art detective, played a "key role" in the whole process, the museum said.

