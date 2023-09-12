Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on October 21, confirms brother Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan from London on October 21 to lead the party's political campaign in the upcoming elections, his younger brother and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said. The 73-year-old has been living in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019. Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, brother of Shehbaz Sharif.(AFP)

"Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on October 21," Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement after a meeting of the PML-N's top leadership in London.

Read more: Hillary Clinton is returning to the White House in yet another role

The party founder would be given a grand welcome upon return, he added.

Nawaz Sharif was convicted in the Al-Azizia Mills and Avenfield corruption cases in 2018. He served a seven-year imprisonment at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail in the Al-Azizia Mills case before he was allowed to go to London in 2019 on “medical grounds.”

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif said that Nawaz Sharif will return to the country and face the law, Geo News reported. He had then also confirmed his travel plans to London to meet his elder brother as soon as the caretaker government in Pakistan took charge.

“Nawaz Sharif will come to Pakistan next month and will face the law and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said then.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail