Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on October 21, confirms brother Shehbaz

ByMallika Soni
Sep 12, 2023 07:06 PM IST

"Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on October 21," Shehbaz Sharif said.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan from London on October 21 to lead the party's political campaign in the upcoming elections, his younger brother and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said. The 73-year-old has been living in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, brother of Shehbaz Sharif.(AFP)
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, brother of Shehbaz Sharif.(AFP)

"Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on October 21," Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement after a meeting of the PML-N's top leadership in London.

The party founder would be given a grand welcome upon return, he added.

Nawaz Sharif was convicted in the Al-Azizia Mills and Avenfield corruption cases in 2018. He served a seven-year imprisonment at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail in the Al-Azizia Mills case before he was allowed to go to London in 2019 on “medical grounds.”

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif said that Nawaz Sharif will return to the country and face the law, Geo News reported. He had then also confirmed his travel plans to London to meet his elder brother as soon as the caretaker government in Pakistan took charge.

“Nawaz Sharif will come to Pakistan next month and will face the law and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said then.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

