Hillary Clinton is returning to the White House in yet another role

ByMallika Soni
Sep 12, 2023 06:52 PM IST

Hillary Clinton will attend an event with US first lady Jill Biden to celebrate Praemium Imperiale Laureates.

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton is set to return to the White House to speak at an arts event, marking her first public appearance at the US presidential residence since her 2016 election loss to Donald Trump. Hillary Clinton will attend an event with US first lady Jill Biden to celebrate Praemium Imperiale Laureates- recipients of a global arts prize by the Japan Art Association for lifetime achievement in the arts.

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton(AP)
Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton(AP)

Hillary Clinton- former senator and US first lady was the first woman to be a major US political party's presidential nominee. Prior to that she served as the top US diplomat under former president Barack Obama. Recipients of the arts award were first celebrated at the White House by then president Bill Clinton and the then first lady Hillary Clinton in 1994.

Hillary Clinton did not return during Republican Donald Trump's four years in office. She was on the guest list for a dinner to celebrate then outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel early in Hoe Biden's tenure but she has not given public remarks from the White House.

On being in the office, Hillary Clinton wrote in “Living History,” her memoir, “My eight years in the White House tested my faith and political beliefs, my marriage and our nation’s Constitution. I became a lightning rod for political and ideological battles waged over America’s future and a magnet for feelings, good or bad, about women’s choices and roles.”

She may also be called upon to help Joe Biden in his re-election bid although her standing within the Democratic Party is complicated by her loss to Donald Trump, who won over her owing to the Electoral College even though she won the popular vote.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

