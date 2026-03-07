Was Andrew Tate 'arrested' in Saudi Arabia on terrorism suspicion? Here's the truth
Posts falsely claim Andrew Tate was arrested in Saudi Arabia for terrorism. Tate is visiting Saudi and a police incident occurred near Dubai, but no arrest.
A claim has gone viral on social media that influencer Andrew Tate was "arrested" in Saudi Arabia on suspicion of terrorism. Some posts claim that he was "detained," while others, bizarrely, claimed that he was “beheaded”. However, the claims are false; Tate, who is from Romania, has not been arrested in Saudi Arabia.
The 39-year-old is touring Saudi Arabia at the moment with his team. Per reports, he recently faced an incident with the police in Saudi Arabia while moving to Dubai, but that did not lead to his arrest. He was briefly detained and released after questioning.
The claim seems to have originated with a video Tate posted of the incident with Saudi police at a checkpoint near the border with Dubai. Per reports, Tate is currently stuck in the Middle East amid the escalation. He was making his way to Dubai when he was stopped by the police at the Dubai border.
Tate was held briefly at the crossing (a few hours, according to reports) for reportedly not agreeing to a security scan. In the video he posted later, the influencer jokingly called the detention center a "terrorist detention centre." The joke was picked up by social media out of context, and the rumor went viral that Andrew Tate was arrested on terrorism charges.
Ht.com can confirm that Andrew Tate is not facing terrorism charges.
For instance, here's a post on the X page Red Media that is spreading the false claim. The post has over 1.1 million views.
Why Is Andrew Tate In Saudi Arabia?
According to the videos Andrew Tate has been posting from Saudi Arabia, the 39-year-old is visiting the place "on a mission." Though it is unclear exactly what mission the controversial influencer is on in Saudi Arabia, he has been posting regularly about the conflict.
Also read: Andrew Tate speaks out after Wiz Khalifa handed nine-month sentence in Romania: ‘I know how to get better…’
It appears to be his mission to provide his perspective on the situation on ground in the Middle East. For instance, in one recent video from Saudi, he claimed the war is "not real."
Following his detention, Tate posted a video where he said that he was being questioned at the border. Shortly after, a staff member of Tate posted that he was being questioned and is currently offline.
Since then, Tate has confirmed in another video that he has not been released.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
