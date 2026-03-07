Was Andrew Tate 'arrested' in Saudi Arabia on terrorism suspicion? Here's the truth

A claim has gone viral on social media that influencer Andrew Tate was "arrested" in Saudi Arabia on suspicion of terrorism. Some posts claim that he was "detained," while others, bizarrely, claimed that he was “beheaded”. However, the claims are false; Tate, who is from Romania, has not been arrested in Saudi Arabia. Andrew Tate leaves the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP)

The 39-year-old is touring Saudi Arabia at the moment with his team. Per reports, he recently faced an incident with the police in Saudi Arabia while moving to Dubai, but that did not lead to his arrest. He was briefly detained and released after questioning.

The claim seems to have originated with a video Tate posted of the incident with Saudi police at a checkpoint near the border with Dubai. Per reports, Tate is currently stuck in the Middle East amid the escalation. He was making his way to Dubai when he was stopped by the police at the Dubai border.

Tate was held briefly at the crossing (a few hours, according to reports) for reportedly not agreeing to a security scan. In the video he posted later, the influencer jokingly called the detention center a "terrorist detention centre." The joke was picked up by social media out of context, and the rumor went viral that Andrew Tate was arrested on terrorism charges.

Ht.com can confirm that Andrew Tate is not facing terrorism charges.

For instance, here's a post on the X page Red Media that is spreading the false claim. The post has over 1.1 million views.