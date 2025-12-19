Andrew Tate speaks out after Wiz Khalifa handed nine-month sentence in Romania: ‘I know how to get better…’

Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate has spoken out on the recent sentencing of rapper Wiz Khalifa by a court in Romania. Tate, who himself has had run-ins with Romanian authorities, reacted to the news that Khalifa has been sentenced to a nine-month jail term by an appeals court in the European country. Social media personality Andrew Tate weighs in after Wiz Khalifa was handed a nine-month sentence in Romania.(via REUTERS)

Taking to X, Tate wrote: “Romanians now trying to throw Wiz Khalifa in jail. Come see me @wizkhalifa I know how to get better blankets and pillows.”

Khalifa, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, was initially fined $830 for possession of dangerous drugs, without a right, for personal consumption by a lower court. When the prosecutors went to the appeals court to upgrade the penalty, Khalifa was sentenced to nine months in prison, in a final decision.

Khalifa, however, is not in Romania and is a US citizen. Whether the Romanian authorities seek his extradition remains to be seen.

Accusations against Wiz Khalifa

According to the BBC, the rap singer was accused of smoking cannabis after his performance at the Beach, Please! festival in Costinesti last year. The police briefly detained him for questioning on July 13, 2024. He was later charged and the authorities said that the 10-time Grammy-nominated music star had more than 18 grams of the banned substance.

While the lower court only fined him 3,600 Romanian lei, the Constanța Court of Appeal gave him a stronger punishment because, they said, he had sent “a message of normalisation of illegal conduct” and encouraged “drug use among young people.”

Wiz Khalifa took to X on the night after the incident and clarified his actions and intentions.

“Last night’s show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big a** joint next time,” he wrote.

However, with a prison-term now pending against his name and no higher authority to appeal to, it seems unlikely that the 38-year-old will be returning to the nation. With Romania not having too many levers to pull with the US on extradition, he is unlikely to serve the prison term as well.

FAQs

Which court in Romania sentenced Wiz Khalifa to a nine-month prison term?

The Constanța Court of Appeal in Romania gave the sentence.

Where is Wiz Khalifa currently?

The rapper is likely back in his home country as he was seen performing in California earlier this week.

What was Andrew Tate accused of in Romania?

Andrew Tate faced charges of human trafficking, trafficking of minors, money laundering, rape and sex with a minor in Romania.