Barron Trump ‘admires’ Andrew Tate as ‘big brother’, got dating advice from his associate, report

Barron Trump allegedly engaged in a conversation with accused rapist Andrew Tate regarding the influencer's legal troubles and even sought dating advice from one of Tate's controversial associates, claimed a new report Andrew Tate has reportedly developed a 'big brother' relationship with Barron Trump, who admires him despite legal controversies.(AP)

Both Barron and Tate concurred that the criminal proceedings against the influencer in Romania, where he faced allegations of human trafficking and rape, were seemingly an attempt to “silence” him, The New York Times reported.

Tate friends offers exclusive details about Barron-Andrew bond

Justin Waller, a friend of Tate, informed The NY Times that he had participated in a Zoom call between the two and asserted that he was the one who provided Barron with dating advice.

Waller mentioned that he even attended an extravagant dinner at Mar-a-Lago, which was hosted by Barron, allowing the Trump scion to connect with influencers for his father's 2024 presidential campaign.

Subsequently, Barron guided his father on the nuances of podcasting, recommending that the President guest on shows like The Joe Rogan Experience to reach their extensive, predominantly male audiences.

With Trump returning to White House, Waller informed the NYT that Tate has taken on the role of a “big brother” to Barron, who “admires” the controversial influencer.

Andrew Tate and Trump family

However, the Tate brothers' bond with the Trump family goes back to 2016, when Andrew was kicked off the UK version of Big Brother.

Tate was removed from the British program after a tabloid newspaper released a video showing him striking a woman with a belt. Both he and the woman involved asserted that the act was consensual.

When Tate said he spoke to Barron

Earlier, Tate disclosed to journalists that he had a conversation with Barron shortly after an assailant attempted to assassinate Donald Trump during the summer of 2024.

“I’m very close with the Trump family,” he stated at the time, as per NYT. “I look forward to, once I am free, being with Donald Trump in person and reminding him that he’s a bulletproof badass.”

In addition to a criminal investigation in the United States, the Tate brothers are currently facing 21 accusations, including rape, actual bodily injury, and human trafficking in the UK, as well as charges of ongoing human trafficking, rape, and the formation of a syndicate for the sexual exploitation of women in Romania.

The brothers continue to refute all charges.