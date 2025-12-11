Elon Musk makes shocking admission about his ‘hardcore mode’ life; 'You make one mistake and you’re dead’

Billionaire Elon Musk revealed that he has decreased public appearances following the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk in broad daylight. Elon Musk revealed heightened security concerns have changed his public interactions, stating he no longer engages in casual outings due to the risks he faces.(REUTERS)

During an interview on The Katie Miller Podcast, the CEO of Tesla emphasised on “serious security issues,” citing the killing of Kirk, who was fatally shot at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10. Following his death, 22-year-old Utah man Tyler Robinson was taken into custody and was charged with first-degree murder.

When questioned about whether Kirk's murder has altered his approach towards life, Musk surprisingly admitted that he no longer takes selfies or any casual meetings in public, adding that “It’s not that I don’t want to. I simply can’t.”

‘Life is on hardcore mode,’ says Musk

In a conversation with Miller, Musk characterized the murder of Kirk as a pivotal moment, emphasizing the significant dangers he encounters as a public figure. “Life is on hardcore mode. You make one mistake and you’re dead. It only takes one mistake,” he stated. Additionally, the CEO of Tesla confessed that he cannot remember the last occasion he engaged in routine activities like going to a grocery store or pharmacy, highlighting how his everyday life has been profoundly altered by security issues.

Elon Musk hails Charlie Kirk

Musk was present at Kirk's memorial service in Arizona on September 21, where he characterized the conservative figure as a powerful communicator whose message had an impact.

Following the shooting, the billionaire denounced online celebrations regarding Kirk's death. He labeled these online festivities surrounding the murder as “evil” and charged those who lauded the attack with endorsing “cold-blooded murder.”

Earlier, US President Donald Trump asserted that Kirk was "violently killed because he spoke for freedom and justice. For God and country. For reason and for common sense.”

He lauded the 31-year-old as a “martyr” and informed the audience that while the firearm was directed at Kirk, “the bullet was aimed at all of us.”