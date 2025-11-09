Carnell Tate injury update: Ohio star faced issues during warmup; Jeremiah Smith reacts

Jeremiah Smith, a sophomore wideout, was thrust into the spotlight after teammate Carnell Tate was held out of a key game due to warm-up tightness. He played a hauling seven catches for 109 yards and a 35-yard touchdown through just two quarters, according to Newsweek. Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17).(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Smith as Ohio State's offensive anchor

Tate compiled 711 receiving yards and seven touchdowns heading into the game, but it was Smith who stepped up as Ohio State’s offensive anchor.

According to the official Ohio State Buckeyes roster summary, the 19-year-old now leads the Buckeyes with 725 yards and 9 touchdowns on 55 receptions through eight games during his 2025 college football season.

Head coach Ryan Day confirmed with Fox Sports that Tate would not return in the second half, elevating Smith’s role even further.

Smith was the top recruit in Day's program

In the 2024 class, Smith was the top overall recruit who joined Ryan Day's Ohio State program. With his touchdown on Saturday, the native of Florida became the fastest player in Ohio State program history to reach 25 receiving touchdowns.

Ohio State Buckeyes depth chart

Wide Receiver (WR-X)

Carnell Tate (#17, JR)

Quincy Porter (#11, FR)

David Adolph (#82, RS JR)

Wide Receiver (WR-Z)

Jeremiah Smith (#4, SO)

Mylan Graham (#5, RS FR)

Slot Receiver (WR-SL)

Brandon Inniss (#1, JR)

Bryson Rodgers (#13, RS SO)

Phillip Bell (#7, FR)

Left Tackle (LT)

Austin Siereveld (#67, RS SO)

Ian Moore (#69, RS FR)

Carter Lowe (#74, FR)

Left Guard (LG)

Luke Montgomery (#51, JR)

Gabe VanSickle (#58, RS FR)

Jake Cook (#76, FR)

Devontae Armstrong (#73, RS FR)

Center (C)

Carson Hinzman (#75, RS JR)

Joshua Padilla (#62, RS SO)

Isaiah Kema (#56, FR)

Simon Lorentz (#64, RS FR)

Right Guard (RG)

Tegra Tshabola (#77, RS JR)

Ethan Onianwa (#78, RS SR/TR)

Jayvon McFadden (#71, FR)

Right Tackle (RT)

Phillip Daniels (#70, RS SO/TR)

Justin Terry (#65, RS FR/TR)

Deontae Armstrong (#72, RS FR)

Tight End (TE)

Max Klare (#86, RS JR/TR)

Will Kacmarek (#89, RS SR/TR)

Bennett Christian (#85, RS JR)

Jelani Thurman (#15, RS SO)

Nate Roberts (#83, FR)

Quarterback (QB)

Julian Sayin (#10, RS FR)

Lincoln Kienholz (#3, RS SO)

Tavien St. Clair (#9, FR)

Eli Brickhandler (#6, GR/TR)

Running Back (RB)

Bo Jackson (#25, FR)

CJ Donaldson (#12, SR/TR)

James Peoples (#20, RS SO)

Isaiah West (#32, FR)

Sam Dixon (#24, RS FR)