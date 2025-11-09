Why Carnell Tate is not playing for Ohio State vs Purdue; is he injured? New details emerge

Carnell Tate is one of Ohio's most promising wide receivers this season. However, to several fans' disappointment, the 20-year-old did not start against Purdue on Saturday. Wide receiver Carnell Tate #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a 49 yard pass for a touchdown(Getty Images via AFP)

Despite being suited up and standing on the sideline with his helmet, Tate did not take the field during the Buckeyes’ opening drive. Observers quickly noticed his absence, sparking questions about his status. “Is he injured?” one fan asked on social media.

“There’s no official word on why Tate isn’t playing,” one team reporter posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. “He’s in uniform, but he just watched the offense’s first series from the sideline.”

“Carnell Tate is smiling, I think he’s good,” another person tweeted.

Ohio State, a heavy favorite over Purdue, didn’t appear to suffer offensively without him early on. Still, given Tate’s importance to the Buckeyes’ passing attack, and his reputation as one of college football’s rising stars, his lack of participation raised eyebrows across social media.

For now, the reason behind Tate’s limited action remains unclear.

Ohio State Buckeyes depth chart

Wide Receiver (WR-X)

Carnell Tate (#17, JR)

Quincy Porter (#11, FR)

David Adolph (#82, RS JR)

Wide Receiver (WR-Z)

Jeremiah Smith (#4, SO)

Mylan Graham (#5, RS FR)

Slot Receiver (WR-SL)

Brandon Inniss (#1, JR)

Bryson Rodgers (#13, RS SO)

Phillip Bell (#7, FR)

Left Tackle (LT)

Austin Siereveld (#67, RS SO)

Ian Moore (#69, RS FR)

Carter Lowe (#74, FR)

Left Guard (LG)

Luke Montgomery (#51, JR)

Gabe VanSickle (#58, RS FR)

Jake Cook (#76, FR)

Devontae Armstrong (#73, RS FR)

Center (C)

Carson Hinzman (#75, RS JR)

Joshua Padilla (#62, RS SO)

Isaiah Kema (#56, FR)

Simon Lorentz (#64, RS FR)

Right Guard (RG)

Tegra Tshabola (#77, RS JR)

Ethan Onianwa (#78, RS SR/TR)

Jayvon McFadden (#71, FR)

Right Tackle (RT)

Phillip Daniels (#70, RS SO/TR)

Justin Terry (#65, RS FR/TR)

Deontae Armstrong (#72, RS FR)

Tight End (TE)

Max Klare (#86, RS JR/TR)

Will Kacmarek (#89, RS SR/TR)

Bennett Christian (#85, RS JR)

Jelani Thurman (#15, RS SO)

Nate Roberts (#83, FR)

Quarterback (QB)

Julian Sayin (#10, RS FR)

Lincoln Kienholz (#3, RS SO)

Tavien St. Clair (#9, FR)

Eli Brickhandler (#6, GR/TR)

Running Back (RB)

Bo Jackson (#25, FR)

CJ Donaldson (#12, SR/TR)

James Peoples (#20, RS SO)

Isaiah West (#32, FR)

Sam Dixon (#24, RS FR)