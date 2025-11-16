Barron Trump's secret message to Biden at dad Donald's inauguration revealed, ‘It was something so…’

Eric Trump has finally revealed what his younger brother, Barron Trump, told Joe Biden during their father Donald Trump’s inauguration in January. During the ceremony, Barron was seen approaching Biden and speaking into his ear. Barron Trump's secret message to Biden at dad Donald's inauguration revealed (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP, AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Various media outlets and lip-reading experts tried to decode Barron’s secret message to Biden, with some speculating it may have been a major dig at the former president. However, Eric revealed that this was not the case at all.

In a recent interview with Megyn Kelly, the second-eldest Trump brother said, “I call Barron, I go, 'Buddy, what did you actually say?' It was something so polite I almost wouldn't get it right. It was something like, 'Congratulations and best of luck to you.'.. Something very respectful."

Eric revealed that in another interview, he was asked about the viral moment, with the interviewer asking if Barron had told Biden to "go F himself." "I'm like, he just doesn't have that in him. He's a nice guy. He's probably thinking it; he definitely has it 'up here.' But he's too courteous to actually go out there and say it. But Barron's a really nice kid,” said Eric.

Read More | Melania reveals why she was worried about son Barron when Donald Trump first became US prez, 'Couldn't help but think…'

During the interview with Kelly, Eric said that Barron was quiet, but very polite. "Barron's the quietest Trump, we don't know him as well," Kelly said.

"He's a little shy," Eric admitted, "Barron's smart as hell."

Eric Trump calls Barron ‘tough as hell’

Eric, 41, is 22 years older than Barron. Eric is the youngest son of Trump and his first wife Ivana.

During a recent appearance on the PBD podcast, Eric described Barron as "tough as hell," "vicious as hell," and a "great friend." He also revealed the one major gripe he has got with his younger brother, saying, "Barron is a really really good kid and he's come into his own in like a beautiful way but it pisses me off, can I fill everyone in? So I'm 6'5 right, I'm not exactly a small guy I tower over everyone. I became like the family midget after Barron.”

Read More | Barron flaunts yellow gold ‘Daytona’ Rolex while arriving at Trump Tower. Here's how much the watch costs

Eric said Barron outgrew him by the time he was just 15. "He was 15 years old. I go back to back with the kid and he's literally got me by like a quarter of an inch and I'm sitting there saying 'This sucks.' I used to be the tall guy in the family and now I'm and now I'm the runt," he added. "So when you get overtaken by a 15-year-old I'm not happy about it.”