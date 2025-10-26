Fact check: Barron Trump's ‘boyfriend’ rumor is false, 19-year-old not dating ‘Argentinian dancer’

Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump, is the subject of several rumors and speculations, especially since he stays away from the public eye more often than others in the Trump family. And now, a fresh rumor had hit the 19-year-old. Barron Trump, President Donald Trump's youngest son.(AP/Rebecca Blackwell)

Barron is currently a freshman at New York University. It was reported earlier that he had "found love" at New York University and also reportedly booked an entire floor at the Trump Tower in New York City for a date. Reported with inputs from sources familiar with the developments, the reports never had any official confirmation.

Now, in a fresh twist to the romance rumor, it is now being claimed that Barron Trump has a "boyfriend" who goes by the name of Carlos and, as per the claims, is an "Argentine ballroom dancer." But the bizarre claims are false, and no credible reports say that the youngest Trump now has a boyfriend.

The rumors originated on TikTok with a text-laden video made in the format of news claiming that Barron Trump is now dating Carlos - an Argentinian man. Photos of the alleged person were shared on social media, and the rumors remained massively viral. The account from where the video originated could not immediately be traced.

Is Barron Trump Dating Anyone? What We Know

Multiple reports from mid-2025 suggest an anonymous source claimed Barron does have a girlfriend and “hangs out with her a lot”, but no identity or verification was provided. According to Page Six, Barron “booked an entire floor” of Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan for a private date. Referring to it, is brother, Eric Trump said: Oh, God. You don’t want to know the dating advice that I gave Barron.”

“Shutting down a floor of Trump Tower is like PG-13 versus where my mind would have been at his age in terms of the dating scene.” Eric said, adding that his brother looks "above his years."

However, Donald Trump said in October 2024 that he doesn’t believe Barron has had a girlfriend yet. Other viral rumors linking Barron to public figures such as Caitlin Clark or Sasha Obama have been debunked as baseless or AI-generated.