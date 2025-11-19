Trump gives shout-out to Cristiano Ronaldo at White House dinner, says Barron met him: ‘My son is a big fan’

President Donald Trump gave a shout-out to soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who attended a White House dinner on Tuesday, November 18, joining a group of guests including Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Various global figures from politics, business, and sports came together for the event. Trump gives shout-out to Cristiano Ronaldo at White House, says Barron met him(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne)

Trump made a special note of Ronaldo’s presence while addressing the guests, while saying, “This room is loaded up with the biggest leaders in the world.”

Trump revealed that his youngest son, Barron Trump, had the opportunity to meet Ronaldo. “You know my son is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo… And Barron got to meet him and I think he respects his father a little bit more now," Trump said, as the guests laughed. “Just the fact that I introduced you."

He added, “Thank you for being here, it's an honor.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, professional soccer player, during a dinner with US President Donald Trump and Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's crown prince, not pictured, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. (Photographer: Anna Rose Layden/Politico/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

Ronaldo, too, recentlyexpressed his admiration for Trump. He said the US president is "one of the guys who can help change the world,” according to USA Today.

Trump had praised Ronaldo during a meeting with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the White House back in 2018. “…They say he is the greatest player,” Trump said at the time, according to CNN.

Who else attended the White House dinner?

Jeff Bezos attended the event, as did administration officials including Vice President JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.). Melania Trump was in attendance too.

Notably, Elon Musk was spotted at the dinner – his public visit to the White House since his fallout with Trump. The Tesla boss was seen seated among guests in the East Room. A video of Musk at the White House dinner has surfaced on social media.