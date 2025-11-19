Elon Musk spotted at White House dinner in first public visit after feud with Trump, video emerges

Elon Musk was spotted attending a dinner at the White House on Tuesday night, November 18, with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This was the Tesla boss’ first public visit to the White House since his fallout with Donald Trump after Musk’s departure from his role as DOGE head. Elon Musk attends a dinner hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump for Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Tom Brenner(REUTERS)

Musk was seen seated among guests in the East Room, The Hill reported. Jeff Bezos attended the event too, as did Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo. Among administration officials present at the event were Vice President JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.). Melania Trump was in attendance too.

A video of Musk at the White House dinner has surfaced on X.

“This room is loaded up with the biggest leaders in the world,” President Trump said in remarks to guests in the East Room.

The Trump-Musk feud

Musk broke with Trump after their disagreement over he White House’s flagship tax and spending bill, which Musk called “utterly insane and destructive.” The feud largely played out on social media, and even saw Musk claim that Trump is named in the Epstein files. Musk later even announced that he was launching his own “America First” party.

Amid the feud, Trump even hinted at terminating Musk’s government contracts. “The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!” the US President wrote on Truth Social in June.

At the time, Musk agreed that Trump should be impeached. Musk shared an X post saying Trump should be impeached and JD Vance is the one who should replace him, and captioned it, “Yes”.

Musk was seen chatting with Trump at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service months after their public fallout. The President was seen shaking hands with Musk and talking to him as they sat in a stadium in Glendale, Arizona.