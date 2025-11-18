Cristiano Ronaldo’s teased Donald Trump talk turns real as he plans rare US return amid looming World Cup ban drama

Just a week after Cristiano Ronaldo revealed his desire to meet United States President Donald Trump in person, his words have become a reality. The Portuguese superstar is set to visit the White House on Tuesday. It was revealed on Monday that Ronaldo will be in the United States on the same day as Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who is also scheduled to meet President Trump. Cristiano Ronaldo is set to meet Donald Trump

"We're more than meeting. We're honouring Saudi Arabia, the crown prince," Trump said regarding the Saudi prince's visit.

According to a report in a US publication, MS NOW, three White House officials confirmed that Ronaldo will meet Trump.

While next year's FIFA World Cup in the US will likely be a topic of discussion between Trump and Ronaldo, during a recent interview with Piers Morgan, the Al Nassr star confirmed that his "main objective" would be to discuss world peace.

"If the world is at peace, that's our goal. He's one of the people who can change or help change the world. And that's my main objective: to meet Trump and talk about world peace," he had said.

"If you can make it happen, he's someone I'd really like to sit down with."

Ronaldo continued: "Here, in the United States - wherever it happens, I'd like to meet him. I know he's been to Saudi Arabia. I hope to sit down with him someday because he's one of those people I really like. I think he can make things happen, and I respect people like that."

"I hope the world finds a path to peace soon," Ronaldo added. "That's what I'm looking for. And someday, if I get the chance to sit down with him, I'll tell him what we have in common. But I'll keep it to myself until that moment."

Ronaldo last played in the US back in 2014, when he came on as a substitute for Real Madrid during their match against Manchester United at Michigan Stadium. Two years later, he was last photographed in the States, following Portugal‘s Euro 2016 success.

The 226-cap star could next be in action on US soil in March next year, when Portugal will take on the home nation in a friendly. Ronaldo is expected to be part of the match despite facing an international ban.

In last week's match against Ireland, he was sent off after elbowing Dara O’Shea, and hence was slapped with a three-match ban. He missed the game against Armenia later that week and will miss the first two matches of next summer’s World Cup.