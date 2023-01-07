Watch: ‘Unruly’ passenger on Australian flight angers pilot. Here's what he did

Unruly behaviour by Indian passengers on flights have gained massive spotlight for wrong reasons. But this trend is not limited to India alone.

A video of an Australian pilot's outburst over a passenger's alleged inappropriate conduct has gone viral.

According to SkyNews, the video is from a Virgin Australia flight and shows a brawl between a passenger and the pilot outside the cockpit. Another passenger and a flight attendant are seen trying to separate the two. A verbal spat escalated into a scuffle with the pilot pushing the accused towards the exit door.

“You’re off mate,” the pilot said after the passenger reportedly refused to cooperate. The passenger, while initially refusing to deboard even as he is pushed towards the exit, later agreed to leave after the pilot asked the staff to call the cops, the Sky News report stated.

As per a co-passengers who witnessed the scene, the accused had "one too many" before their plane was due to take off for Sydney. The man was removed on account of his “disruptive” behaviour and travel restrictions have been imposed on him, the airline officials said.

"The safety of guests and crew is our number one priority and we have zero tolerance for any type of unruly behaviour on Virgin Australia flights," the airline said. "Incidents are referred to the Australian Federal Police or State Police where appropriate".

